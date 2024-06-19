If there is a prize for best footwear at the European Championship, the Super Mario-themed cleats worn by Albania winger Jasir Asani on Wednesday might win it.
The 29-year-old Asani rocked a pair of vivid turquoise blue cleats with images of the Nintendo video game character to play against Croatia. Albania drew 2-2 in the Group B game played in Hamburg.
About 45 minutes after the final whistle, he posted a photo on his Instagram account of himself wearing them in action.
Asani was playing his 15th game for Albania and his second at Euro 2024, after a 2-1 loss to Italy on Saturday.
He plays his club football in South Korea, for Gwangju, after previously being with clubs in Albania, North Macedonia, Sweden and Hungary.
Latest on Sportstar
- Scotland vs Switzerland LIVE score: Lineups out; Granit Xhaka starts in SCO v SUI; Kick-off at 12:30 PM IST
- Germany vs Hungary highlights, Euro 2024: GER 2-0 HUN; Musiala and Gundogan score to confirm knockout spot
- Germany vs Hungary highlights in pictures, GER 2-0 HUN, Euro 2024: Photo gallery
- Super Mario in Euro 2024? Footballer wears Mario-themed shoes in Croatia vs Albania
- South Africa vs USA highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: All-round effort helps SA defeat United States by 18 runs
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE