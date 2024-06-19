MagazineBuy Print

Super Mario in Euro 2024? Footballer wears Mario-themed shoes in Croatia vs Albania

While Albania held Croatia to a draw with a second half stoppage time goal, the match saw one of the players wear cleats with the Nintendo character printed on it.

Published : Jun 19, 2024 23:27 IST , HAMBURG, Germany - 1 MIN READ

The 29-year-old Asani rocked a pair of vivid turquoise blue cleats with images of the Nintendo video game character to play against Croatia. 
The 29-year-old Asani rocked a pair of vivid turquoise blue cleats with images of the Nintendo video game character to play against Croatia.  | Photo Credit: EBRAHIM NOROOZI

If there is a prize for best footwear at the European Championship, the Super Mario-themed cleats worn by Albania winger Jasir Asani on Wednesday might win it.

The 29-year-old Asani rocked a pair of vivid turquoise blue cleats with images of the Nintendo video game character to play against Croatia. Albania drew 2-2 in the Group B game played in Hamburg.

About 45 minutes after the final whistle, he posted a photo on his Instagram account of himself wearing them in action.

Asani was playing his 15th game for Albania and his second at Euro 2024, after a 2-1 loss to Italy on Saturday.

He plays his club football in South Korea, for Gwangju, after previously being with clubs in Albania, North Macedonia, Sweden and Hungary.

