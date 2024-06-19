MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Who is the referee of Germany vs Hungary Group A Euros clash?

Danny Makkelie will be the referee of Germany’s match against Hungary and will be joined by Hessel Steegstra and Jan de Vries.

Published : Jun 19, 2024 10:30 IST , MUNICH

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Referee Danny Makkelie in action.
File Photo: Referee Danny Makkelie in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

File Photo: Referee Danny Makkelie in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Dutch referee Danny Makkelie will take charge of Wednesday’s Group A match of Euro 2024 between Germany and Hungary in Stuttgart Arena.

Makkelie will be joined by Hessel Steegstra and Jan de Vries as the assistant referees.

Rob Dieperink will be the VAR referee.

Complete list of match officials
Referee: Danny Makkelie (NED)
Assistant referees: Hessel Steegstra (NED), Jan de Vries (NED)
Video Assistant referee: Rob Dieperink (NED)
Assistant Video Assistant Referee 1 : Pol van Boekal (NED)
Assistant Video Assistant Referee 2: Stuart Attwell (ENG)
Fourth official: Serdar Gozubuyuk (NED)

