Euro 2024: Who is the referee of Germany vs Hungary Group A Euros clash?

Dutch referee Danny Makkelie will take charge of Wednesday’s Group A match of Euro 2024 between Germany and Hungary in Stuttgart Arena.
Makkelie will be joined by Hessel Steegstra and Jan de Vries as the assistant referees.
Rob Dieperink will be the VAR referee.
Complete list of match officials
Referee: Danny Makkelie (NED)
Assistant referees: Hessel Steegstra (NED), Jan de Vries (NED)
Video Assistant referee: Rob Dieperink (NED)
Assistant Video Assistant Referee 1 : Pol van Boekal (NED)
Assistant Video Assistant Referee 2: Stuart Attwell (ENG)
Fourth official: Serdar Gozubuyuk (NED)
