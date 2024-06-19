MagazineBuy Print

Scotland vs Switzerland, Euro 2024: Scotland looking to make past group stage for first time; Major talking points from SCO v SUI

Take a look at the major talking points from the Scotland vs Switzerland Euro 2024 Group A match being played at the Cologne Stadium.

Published : Jun 19, 2024 23:23 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Scotland’s Che Adams, left, and Scott McTominay.
Scotland’s Che Adams, left, and Scott McTominay. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Scotland’s Che Adams, left, and Scott McTominay. | Photo Credit: AP

Scotland has never made it out of the group phase in 11 previous major tournaments and while having already put themselves on the back foot, all is not lost. Although it almost certainly will be if they suffer a second defeat against Switzerland on Wednesday.

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE | SCOTLAND VS SWITZERLAND LIVE SCORE, EURO 2024

Take a look at the major talking points from the match:

SCOTLAND IS LOOKING TO CROSS THE FIRST STEP

Scotland will look for a change in fortune in Euro 2024, having never made it past the group stage in its previous three appearances.

