Tottenham Hotspur takes on recently promoted Leicester City in its opening game of the Premier League 2024-25 season on August 19.
Ange Postecoglou’s side will face arch rival Arsenal for the North London derby on September 14 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and January 14 at the Emirates.
Postecoglou’s men were not able to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, as they lost its fourth place to Aston Villa due to an extremely lean second half of the season.
Here is the list of Tottenham Hotspur’s fixtures for the upcoming 2024-25 Premier League season: (all timings in BST)
- August 19, Monday: Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur - 8 PM
- August 24, Saturday: Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton - 3 PM
- August 31, Saturday: Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur - 3 PM
- September 14, Saturday: Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal - 3 PM
- September 21, Saturday: Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford - 3 PM
- September 28, Saturday: Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur - 3 PM
- October 5, Saturday: Brighton vs Tottenham Hotspur - 3 PM
- October 19, Saturday: Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United - 3 PM
- October 26, Saturday: Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur - 3 PM
- November 2, Saturday: Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa - 3 PM
- November 9, Saturday: Tottenham Hotspur vs Ipswich Town - 3 PM
- November 23, Saturday: Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur - 3 PM
- November 30, Saturday: Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham - 3 PM
- December 3, Tuesday: Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur - 7:45 PM
- December 7, Saturday: Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea - 3 PM
- December 14, Saturday: Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur - 3 PM
- December 21, Saturday: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool - 3 PM
- December 26, Thursday: Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur - 3 PM
- December 29, Sunday: Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves - 3 PM
- January 4, Saturday: Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United - 3 PM
- January 14, Tuesday: Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur - 7:45 PM
- January 18, Saturday: Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur - 3 PM
- January 25, Saturday: Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City - 3 PM
- February 1, Saturday: Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur - 3 PM
- February 15, Saturday: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United - 3 PM
- February 22, Saturday: Ipswich Town vs Tottenham Hotspur - 3 PM
- February 25, Tuesday: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City - 7:45 PM
- March 8, Saturday: Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth - 3 PM
- March 15, Saturday: Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur - 3 PM
- April 2, Wednesday: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur - 7:45 PM
- April 5, Saturday: Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton - 3 PM
- April 12, Saturday: Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur - 3 PM
- April 19, Saturday: Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest - 3 PM
- April 26, Saturday: Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur - 3 PM
- May 3, Saturday: West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur - 3 PM
- May 10, Saturday: Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace - 3 PM
- May 18, Sunday: Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur - 3 PM
- May 25, Sunday: Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton - 4 PM
Latest on Sportstar
- Euro 2024: Croatia’s Vlasic out of the tournament with muscle injury
- Tottenham Hotspur’s fixtures for Premier League 2024-25 season: Schedule, starting time, all you need to know
- Manchester United’s fixtures for Premier League 2024-25 season: Full list of matches, schedule and starting time
- T20 World Cup 2024: We made mistakes against India and USA, says Pakistan captain Babar Azam
- T20 World Cup 2026 Automatic Qualification: Which teams have qualified automatically for tournament in India and Sri Lanka?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE