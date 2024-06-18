  • August 19, Monday: Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur - 8 PM
  • August 24, Saturday: Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton - 3 PM
  • August 31, Saturday: Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur - 3 PM
  • September 14, Saturday: Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal - 3 PM
  • September 21, Saturday: Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford - 3 PM
  • September 28, Saturday: Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur - 3 PM
  • October 5, Saturday: Brighton vs Tottenham Hotspur - 3 PM
  • October 19, Saturday: Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United - 3 PM
  • October 26, Saturday: Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur - 3 PM
  • November 2, Saturday: Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa - 3 PM
  • November 9, Saturday: Tottenham Hotspur vs Ipswich Town - 3 PM
  • November 23, Saturday: Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur - 3 PM
  • November 30, Saturday: Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham - 3 PM
  • December 3, Tuesday: Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur - 7:45 PM
  • December 7, Saturday: Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea - 3 PM
  • December 14, Saturday: Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur - 3 PM
  • December 21, Saturday: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool - 3 PM
  • December 26, Thursday: Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur - 3 PM
  • December 29, Sunday: Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves - 3 PM
  • January 4, Saturday: Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United - 3 PM
  • January 14, Tuesday: Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur - 7:45 PM
  • January 18, Saturday: Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur - 3 PM
  • January 25, Saturday: Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City - 3 PM
  • February 1, Saturday: Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur - 3 PM
  • February 15, Saturday: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United - 3 PM
  • February 22, Saturday: Ipswich Town vs Tottenham Hotspur - 3 PM
  • February 25, Tuesday: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City - 7:45 PM
  • March 8, Saturday: Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth - 3 PM
  • March 15, Saturday: Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur - 3 PM
  • April 2, Wednesday: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur - 7:45 PM
  • April 5, Saturday: Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton - 3 PM
  • April 12, Saturday: Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur - 3 PM
  • April 19, Saturday: Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest - 3 PM
  • April 26, Saturday: Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur - 3 PM
  • May 3, Saturday: West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur - 3 PM
  • May 10, Saturday: Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace - 3 PM
  • May 18, Sunday: Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur - 3 PM
  • May 25, Sunday: Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton - 4 PM