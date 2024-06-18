Tottenham Hotspur takes on recently promoted Leicester City in its opening game of the Premier League 2024-25 season on August 19.

Ange Postecoglou’s side will face arch rival Arsenal for the North London derby on September 14 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and January 14 at the Emirates.

Postecoglou’s men were not able to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, as they lost its fourth place to Aston Villa due to an extremely lean second half of the season.

Here is the list of Tottenham Hotspur’s fixtures for the upcoming 2024-25 Premier League season: (all timings in BST)