MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

NED vs FRA, Euro 2024: Will Kylian Mbappe play in Netherlands vs France?

The striker was injured in a collision with Austria’s Kevin Danso, and the 25-year-old forward took to social media to ask for help in finding a protective mask.

Published : Jun 20, 2024 22:04 IST , LEIPZIG, Germany - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
France’s Kylian Mbappe is seen with nose plasters before the match against Netherlands in Euro 2024.
France’s Kylian Mbappe is seen with nose plasters before the match against Netherlands in Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

France’s Kylian Mbappe is seen with nose plasters before the match against Netherlands in Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

France captain Kylian Mbappe should be available for their second European Championship group game against the Netherlands after breaking his nose in their opening 1-0 win over Austria, manager Didier Deschamps said on Thursday.

The striker was injured in a collision with Austria’s Kevin Danso, and the 25-year-old forward took to social media to ask for help in finding a protective mask so he could face the Dutch in Group D on Friday.

“Everything is going in the right direction after this major shock he had, with the consequences, of course,” Deschamps told reporters.

“Yesterday, as you could see, he was able to go out and do some activity. That will be the case tonight too. So, it has evolved in the right direction to ensure that he can be available tomorrow.”

ALSO READ: Euro 2024: Why was there a moment of applause before the Denmark vs England match?

Mbappe tried on the specially made mask on Thursday.

“Kylian Mbappe will be wearing a mask yes, you don’t really need to know the details about this mask,” Deschamps said, “I think you’ve got enough moles to find out where these masks come from anyway.”

The Netherlands also won its opening game, coming from behind to beat Poland 2-1.

Related Topics

Kylian Mbappe /

France /

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: AFG 13/0; Gurbaz, Zazai eye strong start in 182 chase
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE Score, Denmark vs England, Euro 2024; DEN 1-1 ENG, Hjumland scores stunning equaliser
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024: Gauff to lead US tennis team at Olympics after missing Tokyo
    AP
  4. NED vs FRA, Euro 2024: Will Kylian Mbappe play in Netherlands vs France?
    Reuters
  5. LIVE Denmark vs England match in pictures, Euro 2024: DEN v ENG real-time photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024: Jordan Pickford sets record for most appearances at major tournaments by an Englishman in Denmark vs England
    Team Sportstar
  2. NED vs FRA, Euro 2024: Will Kylian Mbappe play in Netherlands vs France?
    Reuters
  3. Why has FIFA provisionally suspended Maldives FA head?
    Reuters
  4. Copa America 2024: How many Copa America titles has Lionel Messi won?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Why was there a moment of applause before the Denmark vs England match?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: AFG 13/0; Gurbaz, Zazai eye strong start in 182 chase
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE Score, Denmark vs England, Euro 2024; DEN 1-1 ENG, Hjumland scores stunning equaliser
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024: Gauff to lead US tennis team at Olympics after missing Tokyo
    AP
  4. NED vs FRA, Euro 2024: Will Kylian Mbappe play in Netherlands vs France?
    Reuters
  5. LIVE Denmark vs England match in pictures, Euro 2024: DEN v ENG real-time photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment