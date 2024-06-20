England conceded its first group-stage goal in the Euros since 2016 after Morten Hjulmad equalised for Denmark in their Euro 2024 Group C match at the Waldstadion in Frankfurt, Germany.

The last time England conceded a goal in the Euros group stages was in the 2016 edition after Wales’ Gareth Bale found the net from a freekick.

FOLLOW EURO 2024: LIVE updates of the Denmark vs England Group C match

England, which opened its Euro 2024 campaign with a 1-0 win against Serbia, currently tops Group C with four points.