Euro 2024: England concedes first group stage goal in Euros since 2016

The last time England conceded a goal in the Euros group stages was in the 2016 edition after Wales’ Gareth Bale found the net from a freekick.

Published : Jun 20, 2024 22:12 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Denmark’s Morten Hjulmand celebrates scoring their first goal.
Denmark’s Morten Hjulmand celebrates scoring their first goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Denmark’s Morten Hjulmand celebrates scoring their first goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

England conceded its first group-stage goal in the Euros since 2016 after Morten Hjulmad equalised for Denmark in their Euro 2024 Group C match at the Waldstadion in Frankfurt, Germany.

FOLLOW EURO 2024: LIVE updates of the Denmark vs England Group C match

England, which opened its Euro 2024 campaign with a 1-0 win against Serbia, currently tops Group C with four points.

