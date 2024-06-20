MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

How to watch Copa America 2024 live in Bangladesh?

Six CONCACAF nations and all 10 CONMEBOL members will compete in the tournament, which takes place from June 21 to July 15 (IST) and is being hosted by 14 American cities.

Published : Jun 20, 2024 23:12 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, is the defending champion of Copa America, which won the title beating Brazil in the final in 2021.
Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, is the defending champion of Copa America, which won the title beating Brazil in the final in 2021. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, is the defending champion of Copa America, which won the title beating Brazil in the final in 2021. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Copa America 2024 gets underway in the United States on June 20. The 48th South American Championship will take place through July 15.

Six CONCACAF nations and all 10 CONMEBOL members will compete in the tournament, which takes place from June 21 to July 15 (IST) and is being hosted by 14 American cities.

Argentina, the reigning champion, will be led by Lionel Messi against Canada in the tournament’s opening match on Friday at 5:30 a.m. IST at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Where to watch live telecast of Copa America 2024 in Bangladesh?

Copa America 2024 can be watched live on T Sports in Bangladesh. The first match of the tournament will see Argentina play Canada in the early hours of India.

Where to watch live streaming of Copa America 2024 in Bangladesh?

The Copa America 2024 can be live streamed on T-Flix, which has the exclusive streaming rights of the tournament in Bangladesh..

In case a viewer does not have access to either of the avenues, they can follow the tournament LIVE on the Sportstar website and app.

Related Topics

Copa America /

Copa America 2024 /

Argentina /

Canada

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spain vs Italy LIVE score, Euro 2024: Lineups out; Laporte starts for La Roja; Where to watch ESP v ITA; Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AFG Live Score T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan 114/7 (16.3); Target-182; Kuldeep Yadav removes Nabi to derail AFG chase
    Team Sportstar
  3. How to watch Copa America 2024 live in Bangladesh?
    Team Sportstar
  4. LIVE Score, Denmark vs England, Euro 2024; DEN 1-1 ENG, Kane, Saka and Foden subbed off
    Team Sportstar
  5. ESP vs ITA, Euro 2024: New look Spain and Italy meet in battle of play styles
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. How to watch Copa America 2024 live in Bangladesh?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Spain vs Italy LIVE score, Euro 2024: Lineups out; Laporte starts for La Roja; Where to watch ESP v ITA; Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Copa America 2024 full squads: Complete list of all players, teams
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: England concedes first group stage goal in Euros since 2016
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Jordan Pickford sets record for most appearances at major tournaments by an Englishman in Denmark vs England
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spain vs Italy LIVE score, Euro 2024: Lineups out; Laporte starts for La Roja; Where to watch ESP v ITA; Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AFG Live Score T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan 114/7 (16.3); Target-182; Kuldeep Yadav removes Nabi to derail AFG chase
    Team Sportstar
  3. How to watch Copa America 2024 live in Bangladesh?
    Team Sportstar
  4. LIVE Score, Denmark vs England, Euro 2024; DEN 1-1 ENG, Kane, Saka and Foden subbed off
    Team Sportstar
  5. ESP vs ITA, Euro 2024: New look Spain and Italy meet in battle of play styles
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment