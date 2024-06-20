How to watch Copa America 2024 live in Bangladesh?

The Copa America 2024 gets underway in the United States on June 20. The 48th South American Championship will take place through July 15.

Six CONCACAF nations and all 10 CONMEBOL members will compete in the tournament, which takes place from June 21 to July 15 (IST) and is being hosted by 14 American cities.

Argentina, the reigning champion, will be led by Lionel Messi against Canada in the tournament’s opening match on Friday at 5:30 a.m. IST at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Where to watch live telecast of Copa America 2024 in Bangladesh?

Copa America 2024 can be watched live on T Sports in Bangladesh. The first match of the tournament will see Argentina play Canada in the early hours of India.

Where to watch live streaming of Copa America 2024 in Bangladesh?

The Copa America 2024 can be live streamed on T-Flix, which has the exclusive streaming rights of the tournament in Bangladesh..

In case a viewer does not have access to either of the avenues, they can follow the tournament LIVE on the Sportstar website and app.