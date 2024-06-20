MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Who is the referee for the Spain vs Italy Group B match?

Take a look at the full list of match officials for the Euro 2024 Group B match between Spain and Italy being played at the Arena AufSchalke.

Published : Jun 20, 2024 13:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Referee Slavko Vincic will take charge of the Spain vs Italy Group B match.
Referee Slavko Vincic will take charge of the Spain vs Italy Group B match. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Referee Slavko Vincic will take charge of the Spain vs Italy Group B match. | Photo Credit: AP

Three-time European Championship winner Spain will take on defending champion Italy in the Euro 2024 Group B match at the Arena AufSchalke on Thursday (June 21, 12:30 AM IST)

The match will be officiated by Slovenia’s Slavko Vincic. He is notable for officiating in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 final where Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund to secure a 15th UCL title.

Tomaz Klancnik and Andraz Kovacic, both from Slovenia, will be the assistant referees.

Slovenian Nejc Kajtazovic will be the Video Assistant Referee and he will be assisted by Poland’s Bartosz Frankowski and Tomasz Kwiatkowski.

ALSO READ | Germany confirms Round of 16 qualification after 2-0 win against Hungary

Clement Turpin of France will be the fourth official for the match.

FULL LIST OF MATCH OFFICIALS FOR SPAIN VS ITALY

Referee: Slavko Vincic (Slovenia)
Assistant Referees: Tomaz Klancnik (Slovenia) and Andraz Kovacic (Slovenia)
Video Assistant Referee: Nejc Kajtazovic (Slovenia)
Assistant Video Assistant Referees: Bartosz Frankowski (Poland) and Tomasz Kwiatkowski (Poland)
Fourth official: Clement Turpin (France)

