Euro 2024: Who is the referee for the Spain vs Italy Group B match?

Three-time European Championship winner Spain will take on defending champion Italy in the Euro 2024 Group B match at the Arena AufSchalke on Thursday (June 21, 12:30 AM IST)

The match will be officiated by Slovenia’s Slavko Vincic. He is notable for officiating in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 final where Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund to secure a 15th UCL title.

Tomaz Klancnik and Andraz Kovacic, both from Slovenia, will be the assistant referees.

Slovenian Nejc Kajtazovic will be the Video Assistant Referee and he will be assisted by Poland’s Bartosz Frankowski and Tomasz Kwiatkowski.

Clement Turpin of France will be the fourth official for the match.

FULL LIST OF MATCH OFFICIALS FOR SPAIN VS ITALY