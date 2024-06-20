MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Jordan Pickford sets record for most appearances at major tournaments by an Englishman in Denmark vs England

With 21 appearances the Everton keeper broke Peter Shilton’s record (20). After making his England debut in 2017, Pickford has 62 appearances for England, keeping 30 clean sheets.

Published : Jun 20, 2024 22:05 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England’s Jordan Pickford.
England's Jordan Pickford. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

England’s Jordan Pickford. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has become the Englishman with the most appearances in major international tournaments (Euro and World Cup) after starting in his side’s Euro 2024 group C match against Denmark at the Frankfurt Arena on Thursday.

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE | DENMARK VS ENGLAND LIVE SCORE, EURO 2024

With 21 appearances. the Everton keeper broke Peter Shilton’s record (20). After making his England debut in 2017, Pickford has 62 appearances for England, keeping 30 clean sheets in the process.

He has kept 10 clean sheets in 20 appearances at major international tournament’s for England, the last one coming against Serbia in its opening match of Euro 2024.

