MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Why has FIFA provisionally suspended Maldives FA head?

FIFA took the decision after the Prosecutor General’s Office of Maldives had investigated Jaleel and initiated proceedings after a search of the FAM office in October.

Published : Jun 20, 2024 21:51 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Football Association of Maldives (FAM) president Bassam Adeel Jaleel has been provisionally suspended for nine months amid an investigation into allegations of money laundering, embezzlement and corruption, FIFA said on Thursday.

FIFA took the decision after the Prosecutor General’s Office of Maldives had investigated Jaleel and initiated proceedings after a search of the FAM office in October.

World football’s governing body said the criminal offences also involved the use of FIFA funds by FAM officials, prompting the investigatory chamber to open formal investigation proceedings against Jaleel.

ALSO READ: Copa America 2024 full schedule: Complete list of matches, kick-off timings, venues, live streaming info

The possible violations of FIFA’s code of ethics include conflicts of interest, offering and accepting gifts and other benefits, as well as the misappropriation and misuse of funds.

Related Topics

FIFA /

Maldives

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Score, Denmark vs England, Euro 2024; DEN 0-1 ENG, Kane scores opening goal
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: AFG needs 182 runs to win Super Eight match against IND
    Team Sportstar
  3. Why has FIFA provisionally suspended Maldives FA head?
    Reuters
  4. ENG vs WI, T20 World Cup 2024: Sweet sixteen of success for England
    Ayan Acharya
  5. LIVE Denmark vs England match in pictures, Euro 2024: DEN v ENG real-time photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Why has FIFA provisionally suspended Maldives FA head?
    Reuters
  2. Copa America 2024: How many Copa America titles has Lionel Messi won?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Why was there a moment of applause before the Denmark vs England match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Christian Eriksen equals Simon Kjaer’s record for most international caps in Denmark vs England
    Team Sportstar
  5. LIVE Denmark vs England match in pictures, Euro 2024: DEN v ENG real-time photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Score, Denmark vs England, Euro 2024; DEN 0-1 ENG, Kane scores opening goal
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: AFG needs 182 runs to win Super Eight match against IND
    Team Sportstar
  3. Why has FIFA provisionally suspended Maldives FA head?
    Reuters
  4. ENG vs WI, T20 World Cup 2024: Sweet sixteen of success for England
    Ayan Acharya
  5. LIVE Denmark vs England match in pictures, Euro 2024: DEN v ENG real-time photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment