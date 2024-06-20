Football Association of Maldives (FAM) president Bassam Adeel Jaleel has been provisionally suspended for nine months amid an investigation into allegations of money laundering, embezzlement and corruption, FIFA said on Thursday.
FIFA took the decision after the Prosecutor General’s Office of Maldives had investigated Jaleel and initiated proceedings after a search of the FAM office in October.
World football’s governing body said the criminal offences also involved the use of FIFA funds by FAM officials, prompting the investigatory chamber to open formal investigation proceedings against Jaleel.
The possible violations of FIFA’s code of ethics include conflicts of interest, offering and accepting gifts and other benefits, as well as the misappropriation and misuse of funds.
