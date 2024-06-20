Copa America 2024 full schedule: Complete list of matches, kick-off timings, venues, live streaming info

The United States of America will host the South American continental competition, which is scheduled to start on June 20. Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, is the defending champion and will compete in Copa.

The 48th iteration of the oldest football competition in history including national teams will take place from June 20 to July 14.

The continental showcase event is being hosted by the United States for the second time, first being in 2016. Previously, Ecuador was scheduled to host the Copa America 2024 as a result of CONMEBOL’s host rotation schedule.

Following is the full schedule of Copa America 2024, starting with defending champion Argentina playing Canada:

Copa America full schedule

Following is the complete schedule of Copa America 2024, with kick-off times in local time as well as Indian time:

Date Match No. Match Kick-off Time (Local time) Kick-off Time (IST) Venue June 20 1 Argentina vs Canada 8:00 pm 5:30 am (June 21) Atlanta June 21 2 Peru vs Chile 7:00 pm 5:30 am (June 22) Arlington June 22 3 Mexico vs Jamaica 8:00 pm 6:30 am (June 23) Houston June 22 4 Ecuador vs Venezuela 3:00 pm 3:30 am (June 23) Santa Clara June 23 5 USA vs Bolivia 5:00 pm 3:30 am (June 24) Arlington June 23 6 Uruguay vs Panama 9:00 pm 6:30 am (June 24) Miami June 24 7 Brazil vs Croatia 6:00 pm 6:30 am (June 25) Inglewood June 24 8 Colombia vs Paraguay 5:00 pm 3:30 am (June 25) Houston June 25 9 Chile vs Argentina 9:00 pm 6:30 am (June 26) East Rutherford June 25 10 Peru vs Canada 5:00 pm 3:30 am (June 26) Kansas City June 26 11 Venezuela vs Mexico 6:00 pm 6:30 am (June 27) Inglewood June 26 12 Ecuador vs Jamaica 3:00 pm 3:30 am (June 27) Las Vegas June 27 13 Panama vs USA 6:00 pm 3:30 am (June 28) Atlanta June 27 14 Uruguay vs Bolivia 9:00 pm 6:30 am (June 28) East Rutherford June 28 15 Paraguay vs Brazil 6:00 pm 6:30 am (June 29) Las Vegas June 28 16 Colombia vs Costa Rica 3:00 pm 3:30 am (June 29) Glendale June 29 17 Argentina vs Peru 8:00 pm 5:30 am (June 30) Miami June 29 18 Canada vs Chile 8:00 pm 5:30 am (June 30) Orlando June 30 19 Mexico vs Ecuador 5:00 pm 5:30 am (July 1) Glendale June 30 20 Jamaica vs Venezuela 7:00 pm 5:30 am (July 1) Austin July 1 21 USA vs Uruguay 8:00 pm 6:30 am (July 2) Kansas City July 1 22 Bolivia vs Panama 9:00 pm 6:30 am (July 2) Orlando July 2 23 Brazil vs Colombia 6:00 pm 6:30 am (July 3) Santa Clara July 2 24 Costa Rica vs Paraguay 8:00 pm 6:30 am (July 3) Austin Quarterfinals July 4 25 1A vs 2B 8:00 pm 6:30 am (July 5) Houston July 5 26 1B vs 2A 8:00 pm 6:30 am (July 6) Arlington July 6 27 1C vs 2D 6:00 pm 6:30 am (July 7) Las Vegas July 6 28 1D vs 2C 3:00 pm 3:30 am (July 7) Glendale Semifinals July 9 29 W25 vs W26 8:00 pm 5:30 am (July 10) East Rutherford July 10 30 W27 vs W28 8:00 pm 5:30 am (July 11) Charlotte Third-place match July 13 31 L29 vs L30 8:00 pm 5:30 am (July 14) Charlotte Final July 14 32 W29 vs W30 8:00 pm 5:30 am (July 15) Miami

