Copa America 2024 full schedule: Complete list of matches, kick-off timings, venues, live streaming info

The United States of America will host the South American continental competition, which is scheduled to start on June 20. Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, is the defending champion and will compete in Copa.
The 48th iteration of the oldest football competition in history including national teams will take place from June 20 to July 14.
The continental showcase event is being hosted by the United States for the second time, first being in 2016. Previously, Ecuador was scheduled to host the Copa America 2024 as a result of CONMEBOL’s host rotation schedule.
Following is the full schedule of Copa America 2024, starting with defending champion Argentina playing Canada:
Copa America full schedule
Following is the complete schedule of Copa America 2024, with kick-off times in local time as well as Indian time:
|Date
|Match No.
|Match
|Kick-off Time (Local time)
|Kick-off Time (IST)
|Venue
|June 20
|1
|Argentina vs Canada
|8:00 pm
|5:30 am (June 21)
|Atlanta
|June 21
|2
|Peru vs Chile
|7:00 pm
|5:30 am (June 22)
|Arlington
|June 22
|3
|Mexico vs Jamaica
|8:00 pm
|6:30 am (June 23)
|Houston
|June 22
|4
|Ecuador vs Venezuela
|3:00 pm
|3:30 am (June 23)
|Santa Clara
|June 23
|5
|USA vs Bolivia
|5:00 pm
|3:30 am (June 24)
|Arlington
|June 23
|6
|Uruguay vs Panama
|9:00 pm
|6:30 am (June 24)
|Miami
|June 24
|7
|Brazil vs Croatia
|6:00 pm
|6:30 am (June 25)
|Inglewood
|June 24
|8
|Colombia vs Paraguay
|5:00 pm
|3:30 am (June 25)
|Houston
|June 25
|9
|Chile vs Argentina
|9:00 pm
|6:30 am (June 26)
|East Rutherford
|June 25
|10
|Peru vs Canada
|5:00 pm
|3:30 am (June 26)
|Kansas City
|June 26
|11
|Venezuela vs Mexico
|6:00 pm
|6:30 am (June 27)
|Inglewood
|June 26
|12
|Ecuador vs Jamaica
|3:00 pm
|3:30 am (June 27)
|Las Vegas
|June 27
|13
|Panama vs USA
|6:00 pm
|3:30 am (June 28)
|Atlanta
|June 27
|14
|Uruguay vs Bolivia
|9:00 pm
|6:30 am (June 28)
|East Rutherford
|June 28
|15
|Paraguay vs Brazil
|6:00 pm
|6:30 am (June 29)
|Las Vegas
|June 28
|16
|Colombia vs Costa Rica
|3:00 pm
|3:30 am (June 29)
|Glendale
|June 29
|17
|Argentina vs Peru
|8:00 pm
|5:30 am (June 30)
|Miami
|June 29
|18
|Canada vs Chile
|8:00 pm
|5:30 am (June 30)
|Orlando
|June 30
|19
|Mexico vs Ecuador
|5:00 pm
|5:30 am (July 1)
|Glendale
|June 30
|20
|Jamaica vs Venezuela
|7:00 pm
|5:30 am (July 1)
|Austin
|July 1
|21
|USA vs Uruguay
|8:00 pm
|6:30 am (July 2)
|Kansas City
|July 1
|22
|Bolivia vs Panama
|9:00 pm
|6:30 am (July 2)
|Orlando
|July 2
|23
|Brazil vs Colombia
|6:00 pm
|6:30 am (July 3)
|Santa Clara
|July 2
|24
|Costa Rica vs Paraguay
|8:00 pm
|6:30 am (July 3)
|Austin
|Quarterfinals
|July 4
|25
|1A vs 2B
|8:00 pm
|6:30 am (July 5)
|Houston
|July 5
|26
|1B vs 2A
|8:00 pm
|6:30 am (July 6)
|Arlington
|July 6
|27
|1C vs 2D
|6:00 pm
|6:30 am (July 7)
|Las Vegas
|July 6
|28
|1D vs 2C
|3:00 pm
|3:30 am (July 7)
|Glendale
|Semifinals
|July 9
|29
|W25 vs W26
|8:00 pm
|5:30 am (July 10)
|East Rutherford
|July 10
|30
|W27 vs W28
|8:00 pm
|5:30 am (July 11)
|Charlotte
|Third-place match
|July 13
|31
|L29 vs L30
|8:00 pm
|5:30 am (July 14)
|Charlotte
|Final
|July 14
|32
|W29 vs W30
|8:00 pm
|5:30 am (July 15)
|Miami
For viewers in India, Copa America 2024 can be followed on the Sportstar website.
