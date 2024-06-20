MagazineBuy Print

Copa America 2024 full schedule: Complete list of matches, kick-off timings, venues, live streaming info

Copa America 2024 is being hosted by the United States for the second time, first being in 2016. The oldest international football competition in will take place from June 20 to July 14.

Published : Jun 20, 2024 19:18 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, enters the competition as the defending champion, in the United States.
Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, enters the competition as the defending champion, in the United States. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, enters the competition as the defending champion, in the United States. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

The United States of America will host the South American continental competition, which is scheduled to start on June 20. Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, is the defending champion and will compete in Copa.

The 48th iteration of the oldest football competition in history including national teams will take place from June 20 to July 14.

The continental showcase event is being hosted by the United States for the second time, first being in 2016. Previously, Ecuador was scheduled to host the Copa America 2024 as a result of CONMEBOL’s host rotation schedule.

Following is the full schedule of Copa America 2024, starting with defending champion Argentina playing Canada:

Copa America full schedule

Following is the complete schedule of Copa America 2024, with kick-off times in local time as well as Indian time:

Date Match No. Match Kick-off Time (Local time) Kick-off Time (IST) Venue
June 20 1 Argentina vs Canada 8:00 pm 5:30 am (June 21) Atlanta
June 21 2 Peru vs Chile 7:00 pm 5:30 am (June 22) Arlington
June 22 3 Mexico vs Jamaica 8:00 pm 6:30 am (June 23) Houston
June 22 4 Ecuador vs Venezuela 3:00 pm 3:30 am (June 23) Santa Clara
June 23 5 USA vs Bolivia 5:00 pm 3:30 am (June 24) Arlington
June 23 6 Uruguay vs Panama 9:00 pm 6:30 am (June 24) Miami
June 24 7 Brazil vs Croatia 6:00 pm 6:30 am (June 25) Inglewood
June 24 8 Colombia vs Paraguay 5:00 pm 3:30 am (June 25) Houston
June 25 9 Chile vs Argentina 9:00 pm 6:30 am (June 26) East Rutherford
June 25 10 Peru vs Canada 5:00 pm 3:30 am (June 26) Kansas City
June 26 11 Venezuela vs Mexico 6:00 pm 6:30 am (June 27) Inglewood
June 26 12 Ecuador vs Jamaica 3:00 pm 3:30 am (June 27) Las Vegas
June 27 13 Panama vs USA 6:00 pm 3:30 am (June 28) Atlanta
June 27 14 Uruguay vs Bolivia 9:00 pm 6:30 am (June 28) East Rutherford
June 28 15 Paraguay vs Brazil 6:00 pm 6:30 am (June 29) Las Vegas
June 28 16 Colombia vs Costa Rica 3:00 pm 3:30 am (June 29) Glendale
June 29 17 Argentina vs Peru 8:00 pm 5:30 am (June 30) Miami
June 29 18 Canada vs Chile 8:00 pm 5:30 am (June 30) Orlando
June 30 19 Mexico vs Ecuador 5:00 pm 5:30 am (July 1) Glendale
June 30 20 Jamaica vs Venezuela 7:00 pm 5:30 am (July 1) Austin
July 1 21 USA vs Uruguay 8:00 pm 6:30 am (July 2) Kansas City
July 1 22 Bolivia vs Panama 9:00 pm 6:30 am (July 2) Orlando
July 2 23 Brazil vs Colombia 6:00 pm 6:30 am (July 3) Santa Clara
July 2 24 Costa Rica vs Paraguay 8:00 pm 6:30 am (July 3) Austin
Quarterfinals
July 4 25 1A vs 2B 8:00 pm 6:30 am (July 5) Houston
July 5 26 1B vs 2A 8:00 pm 6:30 am (July 6) Arlington
July 6 27 1C vs 2D 6:00 pm 6:30 am (July 7) Las Vegas
July 6 28 1D vs 2C 3:00 pm 3:30 am (July 7) Glendale
Semifinals
July 9 29 W25 vs W26 8:00 pm 5:30 am (July 10) East Rutherford
July 10 30 W27 vs W28 8:00 pm 5:30 am (July 11) Charlotte
Third-place match
July 13 31 L29 vs L30 8:00 pm 5:30 am (July 14) Charlotte
Final
July 14 32 W29 vs W30 8:00 pm 5:30 am (July 15) Miami

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH T20 WORLD CUP 2024?

For viewers in India, Copa America 2024 can be followed on the Sportstar website. Click here to read stories related to Copa America 2024.

