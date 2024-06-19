Copa America 2024: Messi out to fulfill American dream once again

Since the FIFA World Cup 2022, football in the Americas has found its centre of gravity in Lionel Messi, the sorcerer supreme around whom the game now revolves.

Messi, who led Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar by defeating France in the final, moved to Major League Soccer side Inter Miami after the tournament, burgeoning the interest and business of soccer, or football as it’s known globally, in the United States.

In June, the USA will host the Copa America — a tournament that marked Messi’s rise from a wizard on foreign soil to a legend alongside Diego Maradona.

#CopaAmérica 🏆



¡EL MOMENTO TAN ESPERADO! Pitazo final y así lo gritó Lionel Messi 🔟🇦🇷🤩



🇦🇷 Argentina 🆚 Brasil 🇧🇷#VibraElContinente#VibraOContinentepic.twitter.com/BacbLCghFU — CONMEBOL Copa América™️ (@CopaAmerica) July 11, 2021

The boy from Rosario grew up in a cauldron of criticism for not winning an international trophy like the 1986 World Cup winner.

Messi came close on three occasions (2014 — World Cup, 2015 & 2016 — Copa America) but suffered heartbreaks in the finals, eventually announcing his retirement.

In the next five years, life came full circle for him as he lifted the 2021 Copa America trophy, beating Brazil in the summit clash — one that significantly boosted his confidence to go on and win the World Cup.

King of the world: Messi celebrates winning the FIFA World Cup 2022, beating France in the final at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. | Photo Credit: AP

At 36, Messi has admitted that there’s “less time left” for him on the field, and this Copa edition could see him shine the brightest before hanging up his boots.

Since it is no longer an elusive international trophy for Argentina, it now holds the potential to create a lasting legacy, not just for Messi, but for soccer in the USA.

The dynamics of the game in the country changed in 1975 with the arrival of Pele. While Messi’s move to Miami opened a fresh chapter, winning the Copa in North and South America in consecutive editions would complete his coronation as the King of America in football.

A familiar challenge

The crown, like every other, will not be easy for Argentina and Messi, as arch-rival Brazil looks to regain hegemony under new coach Dorival Junior.

Talented bunch: Led by Vinicius Junior (third from right) Brazil’s assembly line of attack extends to its bench, with Endrick (21), Gabriel Martinelli and Savio. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Though it has had a rough ride in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers, the surplus of young talent sets Brazil up for a new era of fluid, possession-based football, which saw Santos, São Paulo, and Flamengo clinch silverware under Dorival.

Brazil’s best bet remains Vinicius Junior, who will lead the attack, having won the UEFA Champions League and La Liga title with Real Madrid this season.

ALSO READ: From Endrick to Garnacho, top youngsters to watch out in Copa America 2024

While he typically plays along the left wing, the absence of captain Neymar and striker Richarlison — both out with injuries — might see him play more centrally, with Rodrygo and Raphinha on the flanks.

Brazil’s assembly line of attack extends to its bench, with Endrick (17), Gabriel Martinelli (22), and Savio (20) — who directly contributed to five of Brazil’s eight goals in friendlies before the Copa.

O QUE É ISSO, ENDRICK! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2bI6TEbRXo — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) June 12, 2024

Dorival’s boldest move has been excluding Casemiro, who also served as skipper of the national team at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

A perpetual pivot in the middle of the park, the Manchester United midfielder, struggling with form and consistency, was snubbed as younger options, Bruno Guimaraes and Douglas Luiz, rose in the pecking order.

The injury of Ederson before the tournament may not trouble Brazil’s first-team plans — with Alisson set to start between the sticks. But the former’s absence as the most reliable backup can make the team vulnerable if the Liverpool goalie picks up an injury.

Dorival’s young boys will have an opportunity to set the stage for the 2026 World Cup, part of which will also be played in the USA. And a change of guard in Copa could be the perfect prelude to Samba, two years later.

Beyond the obvious

Though Brazil and Argentina remain the clear favourites, Messi’s former coach Marcelo Bielsa will enter the tournament as Uruguay’s coach, banking on a balanced mix of youth and experience to pack a punch in the USA.

ALSO READ: Messi, Vinicius, Nunez among top stars to watch out for in Copa America 2024

While its highest-ever goalscorer Luis Suárez will play his fifth Copa, the side’s engine room will be powered by Manuel Ugarte, Rodrigo Bentancur, and Federico Valverde — all of whom play their club football in Europe.

With Edinson Cavani retired, Darwin Nunez will look to step up, playing his first Copa America.

Though the tournament has seen the domination of the Big Three — Argentina, Brazil, and Uruguay — upsets have not been rare. Whether it was Argentina’s loss to the USA in 1995 or Peru beating Brazil in 2016, the tournament has maintained football’s appetite for unpredictability.

This is where Colombia comes in as the dark horse, riding on a 22-game unbeaten streak since its last loss against Argentina in February 2022.

With an in-form No. 9 in Rafael Borre, who has four goals in his last five games for club and country, and James Rodriguez pulling strings in the midfield, Colombia has won seven onsecutive matches going into the tournament.

Still worthy: James Rodriguez, the Golden Boot winner in the FIFA World Cup 2014, might have been past him prime in European club football, but he continues to be an important presence in Colombia’s midfield. | Photo Credit: AP

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz on the left only adds further firepower to the side, which beat Brazil, Spain, and Germany within the last year.

Though potential challengers like the USA, Chile, and Mexico exist, it remains highly unlikely, given the experience and squad depth of the conventional favourites, that they pose more than a faint possibility of winning.