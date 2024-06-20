MagazineBuy Print

Top three biggest margin of victories in Copa America history

Published : Jun 20, 2024 16:00 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
FILE - The Copa America trophy is displayed during the official draw of CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 at James L. Knight Center on December 07, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
FILE - The Copa America trophy is displayed during the official draw of CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 at James L. Knight Center on December 07, 2023 in Miami, Florida. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

FILE - The Copa America trophy is displayed during the official draw of CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 at James L. Knight Center on December 07, 2023 in Miami, Florida. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

There are wins and then, there are thumpings. Over the years, the Copa America has seen some heavily one-sided matches, where the opposition was completely blown away. 

Sportstar looks at the three highest margin of victories in the history of the Copa America.

Argentina 12-0 Ecuador

Joint-record-time Copa America champion Argentina (15 titles) has the enviable record of securing the highest margin of victory in the competition’s history.

Argentina beat Ecuador 12-0 at the Estadio Centenario, Montevideo, Uruguay, on 22 January 1942. Ecuador lost all of its games that year and was already beaten 7-0 by Uruguay in its opening match.

Ecuador was already 6-0 down by half-time. Argentina’s Manuel Moreno netted five goals in total, with Enrique Garcia, Adolfo Pedernera, Angel Perruca and Herminio Masantonio scoring four each. 

Argentina, however, did not win that edition, with Uruguay grabbing the title after finishing top with 12 points (In the earlier format, each team played against each of the other teams. Two points were awarded for a win, one point for a draw and no points for a defeat). Argentina finished runner-up with 10 points. 

Argentina 11-0 Venezuela 

Argentina also holds the record of having the second-highest margin of victories in the Copa America, where the Albiceleste beat Venezuela 11-0 in the 1975 edition. 

Mario Killer, Mario Kempes and Mario Zanabria scored a brace each, with the other goals coming from Americo Gallego, Osvaldo Ardiles, Daniel Killer, Ramon Boveda and Leopoldo Luque. 

However, Argentina did not win that year too, with Peru grabbing the title. 

Brazil 10-0 Bolivia

Brazil has the third-highest margin of victory in Copa America history with a 10-0 win against Bolivia in the 1949 edition. 

Nininho scored a hat-trick in the match, while Zizinho, Simao and Claudio C Pinto scored a brace each. Jair scored the other goal of the match. 

Brazil followed up on this dominating win by going on to win that year. 

