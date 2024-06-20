MagazineBuy Print

Spain vs Italy, Euro 2024: Predicted lineups; Team news ahead of ESP v ITA Group B clash

With doubt surrounding the status of midfielder Rodri and captain Alvaro Morata, after they picked up injuries against Croatia, Coach Luis de la Fuente has been keeping his cards close to his chest.

Published : Jun 20, 2024 13:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Spain’s Lamine Yamal, centre, takes part during a training session with his teammates.
Spain's Lamine Yamal, centre, takes part during a training session with his teammates. | Photo Credit: AP
Spain’s Lamine Yamal, centre, takes part during a training session with his teammates. | Photo Credit: AP

Three-time European Championship winner Spain will take on defending champion Italy in the Euro 2024 Group B match at the Arena AufSchalke on Thursday (June 21, 12:30 AM IST).

With doubt surrounding the status of midfielder Rodri and captain Alvaro Morata, after they picked up injuries in the 3-0 victory against Croatia, coach Luis de la Fuente has been keeping his cards close to his chest for Thursday’s match, closing Spain’s practice to the media for two consecutive days.

In a press conference, the Spanish coach said, “ Spain vs Italy is a classic game, it could very easily be the final. They have great players, a great coach, and a real football culture.  It will be a contest worthy of this competition. We’ll do our best to win it.”

PREVIEW | New look Spain and Italy meet in battle of play styles

Italy’s manager Luciano Saplletti said, “We want to play the same kind of football we played against Albania and measure ourselves against one of the strongest teams in Europe. I’m sure that if we leave the ball to them, it will end badly for us.”

SPAIN VS ITALY PREDICTED LINEUPS

Spain predicted XI (4-3-3): Unai Simón, Carvajal, Le Normand, Nacho, Cucurella, Fabián Ruiz, Rodri, Pedri, Yamal, Morata, Williams

Italy predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma, Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Calafiori, Dimarco, Jorginho, Barella, Frattesi, Pellegrini, Chiesa, Scamacca

(With inputs from Reuters)

