Spain vs Italy, Euro 2024: Top three player battles and key match-ups in the crucial Group B Euros clash

Retooled versions of Spain and Italy meet on Thursday in a highly anticipated Euro 2024 Group B encounter between the winners of three of the last four European Championships.

Both sides have shown a different style of football in Germany from what fans typically expect.

Spain thrashed Croatia 3-0 in its opener on Saturday playing a faster, more direct approach than the possession-based “tiki-taka” style which saw it crowned European champion in 2008 and 2012 as well as World Cup winner in 2010.

Steering clear of Italy’s traditional ‘defence-first’ Catenaccio system, Spalletti has implemented a more attack-minded approach, which it used to great effect in beating Albania 2-1 in its opener.

Here are the top three player match-ups that could have an impact on the result of the biggest game of the Euro 2024 group stage.

RODRI (SPAIN) vs BARELLA (ITALY)

Rodri in action for Spain. | Photo Credit: AFP

The midfield generals of both teams, Rodri and Nicolo Barella will battle it out in the middle of the park in the Spain and Italy clash.

While Barella has more of a progressive role in the Italian setup, Rodri’s focus will be on containing Barella’s runs and restricting his movement. The Italian also scored from outside the box when the ball landed to him so Rodri will be gearing up to not give Barella the space to do so.

Although Rodri’s role keeps him deep, his distribution play is essential for Spain and if Barella fails to close in the gaps and lets Rodri flow freely down the middle, Italy will face dangerous attacks from all around in the final third.

CUCURELLA (SPAIN) vs CHIESA (ITALY)

Italy’s Federico Chiesa. | Photo Credit: AP

Federico Chiesa, Italy’s man of the match from last game and arguably its best player will be the most dangerous thorn in Spain’s side. His dribbling, build-up play and lethal finishing makes him Italy’s main man in its attacking ranks as he is incredible if allowed to roam freely on his right flank.

Spain’s left back Marc Cucurella will have his work cut out for him reading Chiesa’s movements and containing his play both on and off the ball. If Chiesa switches his wing and plays on the left instead, the same responsibility will fall to veteran Dani Carvajal. If Chiesa manages to beat Spain’s full backs time and time again on the flanks, Italy will unlock a plethora of avenues to attack the goal.

MORATA (SPAIN) VS BASTONI (ITALY)

Spain’s Alvaro Morata. | Photo Credit: AP

Alvaro Morata is a prolific goalscorer as the striker proved in Spain’s opening clash by netting the first goal against Croatia.

He has scored 36 goals in 74 appearances for Spain and is leading his nation as the captain this time around. Spain loves to play threaded passes in the final third for Morata to chase, but it might be difficult to do that against the Azzurri with Bastoni leading the backline.

Bastoni is expected to charge on Morata and apply pressure hence Morata could struggle to find space and time to make attempts on goal. If Morata manages to shake Bastoni off of his heels, Spain will have a better chance of converting the chances it creates.