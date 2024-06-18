MagazineBuy Print

Copa America 2024: Messi, Vinicius, Nunez among top stars to watch out for

Here are the top stars to look out for in the upcoming Copa America 2024 tournament, which will be hosted by the USA.

Published : Jun 18, 2024 18:28 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Argentina’s Lionel Messi in action during the 2021 Copa America.
Argentina’s Lionel Messi in action during the 2021 Copa America. | Photo Credit: Andre Penner
The 48th edition of the Copa America will get underway on June 20 with the USA set to host the tournament.

The tournament will have 10 teams from the South America and six from the North America taking part, with the final set to take place on July 14 in Florida.

Here are the top stars to look out for in the tournament:

Lionel Messi

It will be hard to look past Argentina’s Lionel Messi at the top of this list. Having led his country to the Copa America 2021 title and the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Argentine skipper has proven his mettle at the international level.

Messi, who currently plays in the MLS for Inter Miami, will look to bring home another continental accolade, in what is rumoured to be his final assignment in the Argentine colours.

Despite having seen his numbers dwindle at the club level due to injuries and workload management, Messi is still a force to reckon with, evident from the 14 goals he scored for Inter Miami in 15 games this year.

Vinicius Jr.

Vinicius Junior in action for Real Madrid.
Vinicius Junior in action for Real Madrid. | Photo Credit: SUSANA VERA/REUTERS
In the absence of the injured Neymar, Vinicius Jr. will take up the mantle as Brazil’s talisman.

The 23-year-old winger had a stirring season with Real Madrid, leading the Spanish side to the La Liga and the Champions League crown. Vinicius was the primary attacking outlet for Carlo Ancelotti’s side this season, scoring 24 goals in 39 appearances for Madrid.

At the Copa, alongside a struggling Brazil side, Vinicius will look to make his first big mark at the international level.

Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez in action for Liverpool.
Darwin Nunez in action for Liverpool. | Photo Credit: MICHAEL REGAN/Getty Images
Liverpool’s striker Darwin Nunez will lead the line for Uruguay as it looks to regain the Copa America title which it last won in 2011.

Nunez has scored 18 goals and assisted 13 this season for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool this season.

The 24-year-old has also been in sparkling form in the national colours, scoring five goals in his last four games for Uruguay, including strikes against Argentina and Brazil.

Luis Diaz

Liverpool’s Luis Diaz gestures during an English Premier League match.
Liverpool’s Luis Diaz gestures during an English Premier League match. | Photo Credit: Jon Super/AP
Colombia’s quest for a second Copa America title -- it won its only title in 2001 -- will be powered by the prowess of its lead striker Luiz Diaz.

The 27-year-old forward, who was the joint-top scorer along with Messi in the last Copa, has had an on-and-off season with Liverpool, scoring just 13 goals.

Last year, Diaz’s brace drove Colombia to a first-ever World Cup qualifier win against Brazil. With his side drawn against five-time World Champion in the Copa Group D, the Liverpool striker will look to replicate his performance.

