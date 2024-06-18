MagazineBuy Print

Indian senior women football team to play two friendlies against Myanmar in July

The Blue Tigresses will have a camp at the National Centre of Excellence in Kolkata from June 26.

Published : Jun 18, 2024 18:19 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian team is currently 67th in FIFA rankings.
Indian team is currently 67th in FIFA rankings.
infoIcon

Indian team is currently 67th in FIFA rankings. | Photo Credit: AIFF

The Indian senior women’s team will play two friendly matches against host Myanmar in Yangon on July 9 and July 12 during the FIFA Women’s International Window.

The Blue Tigresses will have a camp at the National Centre of Excellence in Kolkata from June 26.

India played two friendly matches against Uzbekistan on May 31 and June 4 in Tashkent.

India is currently 67th in the FIFA Rankings, while Myanmar is 54th.

