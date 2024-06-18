Indian senior women football team to play two friendlies against Myanmar in July

The Indian senior women’s team will play two friendly matches against host Myanmar in Yangon on July 9 and July 12 during the FIFA Women’s International Window.
The Blue Tigresses will have a camp at the National Centre of Excellence in Kolkata from June 26.
India played two friendly matches against Uzbekistan on May 31 and June 4 in Tashkent.
India is currently 67th in the FIFA Rankings, while Myanmar is 54th.
