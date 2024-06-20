MagazineBuy Print

Copa America 2024: Who is the defending champion of the tournament?

Copa America 2024 will have 10 teams from South America and six from the North America taking part, with the final set to take place on July 14 in Florida.

Published : Jun 20, 2024 17:00 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Argentina won Copa America 2021.
File Photo: Argentina won Copa America 2021.
infoIcon

File Photo: Argentina won Copa America 2021. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The 48th edition of the Copa America will get underway on June 20 with the USA set to host the tournament.

The tournament will have 10 teams from South America and six from the North America taking part, with the final set to take place on July 14 in Florida.

Argentina is the current defending champion of CONMEBOL Copa America.

Lionel Messi’s side beat host-nation Brazil 1-0 in the 2021 Copa America final at the Maracana stadium to lift its first trophy since 1993.

This was also Lionel Messi’s first major international trophy before he won the FIFA World Cup the following year.

