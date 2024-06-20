From Neymar to Richarlison: Full list of injured players who will miss Copa America 2024

The 48th edition of the Copa America will get underway on June 20 with the USA set to host the tournament.

The tournament will have 10 teams from South America and six from the North America taking part, with the final set to take place on July 14 in Florida.

Here’s a list of notable players who are injured and will miss out on COONMEBOL Copa America 2024.

NEYMAR JR- BRAZIL

Arguably the biggest name missing in this edition of Copa America will be the the star-forward Neymar Jr who has been suffering from a long term ACL injury on his left knee.

In November 2023, Neymar was forced off during Brazil’s World Cup qualifier against Uruguay due to a rupture in his ACL and meniscus in the left knee.

Although the Brazilian star has undergone surgery, he still not done with his recovery. Neymar is restricted to gym sessions and won’t be match-fit again to represent Brazil in the tournament.

EDERSON - BRAZIL

Brazil will also be missing out on its keeper-choice Ederson due to a recent injury and will have to play Allison as it’s first choice keeper.

Ederson suffered an eye-socket fracture during Manchester City’s win against Spurs in the Premier League in May which has ruled him out of the rest of the season.

RICHARLISON - BRAZIL

Tottenham Hotspur’s Richarlison is suffering from a calf injury and is ruled out of the tournament.

He played his last match for Spurs against Liverpool on May 5. Rachrlison recently suffered from a knee injury as well.

He was not named in Brazil’s provisional squad and is going to miss Copa America 2024.

SERGINO DEST - USMNT

Sergino Dest, who was on loan at PSV Eindhoven from Barcelona is out for the entirety of this year due to a serious knee injury.

Dest was in firing form and could have had a big impact on the host country, USMNT side in this edition from his full back position, however, his he too is suffering from an ACL injury.

PEDRO AQUINO - PERU

In January, defensive midfielder Pedro Aquino suffered a foot injury and underwent surgery while on international duty for Peru and still hasn’t fully recovered from it.

One of the crucial players in its squad, Peru will surely miss Pedro’s presence in the midfield since it is one of the underdog sides of Copa America 2024.