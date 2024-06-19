From Endrick to Garnacho: Top youngsters to watch out in Copa America 2024

International tournaments have always been a platform, where players can become national heroes or villains, in some cases. And especially for young players, shining in national colours is everyone’s wish.

The Copa America will be back for its latest edition, starting on June 21, and there will be plenty of young talents to watch out for.

Alejandro Garnacho

Alejandro Garnacho may not be in the starting eleven of defending champion Argentina but will undoubtedly be one the most exciting young talents to watch out for.

The 19-year-old forward, who plays for Manchester United, did not enjoy the best of seasons with the Red Devils, but as far as individual performances are concerned, the youngster showed flashes of brilliance. He got plenty of game time, with 50 appearances for United in all competitions. In that, he racked up 10 goals and five assists.

He finished the season on a high, scoring a goal in United’s 2-1 win against Manchester City in the FA Cup final. Therefore, his morale will be high and will be eager to don the colours of Blue and White for Argentina in Copa America.

Endrick

Brazil’s 17-year-old sensation Endrick will be heading to Real Madrid next season and is already touted to be the next ‘big thing’ in football.

He scored four goals and bagged two assists in 21 appearances for Palmeiras last season.

Many players find it too heavy to bear the weight of Brazil’s famous yellow threads, but Enrick seems to have a seamless transition to international football. He scored his first goal for Brazil in a friendly against England at Wembley Stadium on 23 March 2024, making him the youngest player to score for club or country at the famous ground. He also grabbed his second senior international goal in a 3-3 draw against Spain.

In the Copa America, Endrick will be keen to continue his good form for Brazil and will be one of the most exciting young talents to watch out for.

Dario Osorio

Chile’s 20-year-old midfielder Dario Osorio is a player who has gone much under the radar, partly because he plays for Danish club Midtjylland, for which he scored nine goals in all competitions this season.

Chile’s forward #22 Dario Osorio celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the friendly football match between France and Chile at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille, southern France, on March 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Standing at six feet, Osorio has a good turn of pace and impressive finishing in his arsenal. He will be expected to be in the starting eleven for La Roja and his link-up play with Alexis Sanchez will be keenly anticipated.

Savio

When it comes to young talents in Copa America, Endrick is surely grabbing the limelight, but not many know about his national teammate Savio.

For Girona, Savio (No 20) played 41 times this season, scoring 11 goals and getting 10 assists in all competitions. Keep an eye out for the 20-year-old. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

A driving force behind Girona’s march to Champions League qualification for the first time in the club’s history, the 20-year-old made his Brazil debut in the same match as Endrick, and his excellent performances at club level have earned him a place in Brazil’s Copa America squad.

For Girona, he played 41 times this season, scoring 11 goals and getting 10 assists in all competitions. Keep an eye out for the 20-year-old.

Ricardo Pepi

The United States of America might not be a favourite to win the tournament, but it is surely not a pushover. As the host, the USA will be boosted by home support and in its ranks, there will be 21-year-old Ricardo Pepi.

Pepi ( No 9) has 10 goals in 23 appearances for the United States. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Pepi has 10 goals in 23 appearances for the United States, and after winning the Eredivisie with PSV Eindhoven, he will be raring to in national colours.