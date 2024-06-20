Slovenia vs Serbia LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Euro 2024 match, preview

Slovenia is brimming with confidence ahead of its Euro 2024 match against Serbia on Thursday after snatching a point in its opener while the mood in its opponent’s camp is more downbeat due to injury worries and an unhappy captain.
Participating in its second European Championship 24 years after its debut appearance at the tournament, Slovenia knows a win will put it in good position to emerge from Group C that also contains England and Denmark.
“The second match will definitely be easier. This point gave us additional confidence,” midfielder Timi Elsnik told Slovenian news outlet Dnevnik. “We know what a win against Serbia brings.”
Slovenia was initially overwhelmed by playing on the big stage in the 1-1 draw against Denmark in its tournament opener on Sunday, falling behind during a one-sided first half before battling back to level late.
