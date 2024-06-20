MagazineBuy Print

Slovenia vs Serbia LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Euro 2024 match, preview

Participating in its second European Championship 24 years after its debut appearance at the tournament, Slovenia knows a win will put it in good position to emerge from Group C that also contains England and Denmark.

Published : Jun 20, 2024 08:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Slovenia’s players listen to Slovenia’s head coach Matjaz Kek (C) during a training session at the team’s base camp in Wuppertal, on June 19, 2024, on the eve of their UEFA Euro 2024 Group C football match against Serbia.
Slovenia's players listen to Slovenia's head coach Matjaz Kek (C) during a training session at the team's base camp in Wuppertal, on June 19, 2024, on the eve of their UEFA Euro 2024 Group C football match against Serbia. | Photo Credit: AFP
Slovenia’s players listen to Slovenia’s head coach Matjaz Kek (C) during a training session at the team’s base camp in Wuppertal, on June 19, 2024, on the eve of their UEFA Euro 2024 Group C football match against Serbia. | Photo Credit: AFP

Slovenia is brimming with confidence ahead of its Euro 2024 match against Serbia on Thursday after snatching a point in its opener while the mood in its opponent’s camp is more downbeat due to injury worries and an unhappy captain.

Participating in its second European Championship 24 years after its debut appearance at the tournament, Slovenia knows a win will put it in good position to emerge from Group C that also contains England and Denmark.

“The second match will definitely be easier. This point gave us additional confidence,” midfielder Timi Elsnik told Slovenian news outlet Dnevnik. “We know what a win against Serbia brings.”

Slovenia was initially overwhelmed by playing on the big stage in the 1-1 draw against Denmark in its tournament opener on Sunday, falling behind during a one-sided first half before battling back to level late.

(with inputs from Reiters)

Read full preview HERE

When and where will the Slovenia vs Serbia Euro 2024 match kick-off?
The Slovenia vs Serbia Euro 2024 match will kick-off at 6:30 PM IST on Thursday, June 20, at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Slovenia vs Serbia Euro 2024 match in India?
The Slovenia vs Serbia Euro 2024 match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
Where can you live stream the Slovenia vs Serbia Euro 2024 match in India?
The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

