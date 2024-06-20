Euro 2024: Who is the referee of the Slovenia vs Serbia Group C match?

Slovenia and Serbia will clash against each other in their second Euro 2024 Group C match at the Allianz Arena on Thursday.

Romanian Istvan Kovacs will be the referee of the clash. Kovacs has been a full international for FIFA since 2018 and a UEFA elite referee since 2019.

On April 26, 2022, Kovacs was selected to officiate the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final between Manchester City and Real Madrid, which the English side won 4–3.

He was also in charge of the 2022 UEFA Europa Conference League final between A.S. Roma and Feyenoord, the first final in this competition

Kovács was appointed for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He was the fourth official in eight matches but did not referee any games at the tournament.

In June 2023, Kovács was appointed as the fourth official for the UEFA Champions League final and was also in charge of the UEFA Europa League Final between Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen.