Euro 2024: Who is the referee of the Slovenia vs Serbia Group C match?

Romanian Istvan Kovacs will be the referee of the clash. Kovacs has been a full international for FIFA since 2018 and a UEFA elite referee since 2019.

Published : Jun 20, 2024 09:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE - Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz remonstrates with referee Istvan Kovacs during the UEFA Europa League final against Atalanta.
FILE - Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz remonstrates with referee Istvan Kovacs during the UEFA Europa League final against Atalanta. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE - Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz remonstrates with referee Istvan Kovacs during the UEFA Europa League final against Atalanta. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Slovenia and Serbia will clash against each other in their second Euro 2024 Group C match at the Allianz Arena on Thursday.

Romanian Istvan Kovacs will be the referee of the clash. Kovacs has been a full international for FIFA since 2018 and a UEFA elite referee since 2019.

On April 26, 2022, Kovacs was selected to officiate the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final between Manchester City and Real Madrid, which the English side won 4–3.

He was also in charge of the 2022 UEFA Europa Conference League final between A.S. Roma and Feyenoord, the first final in this competition

Kovács was appointed for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He was the fourth official in eight matches but did not referee any games at the tournament.

In June 2023, Kovács was appointed as the fourth official for the UEFA Champions League final and was also in charge of the UEFA Europa League Final between Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen.

Complete list of match officials
Referee: István Kovács (ROU)
Assistant referees: Vasile Marinescu (ROU), Ovidiu Artene (ROU)
Video Assistant referee: Pol van Boekal (NED)
Assistant Video Assistant Referee 1 : Rob Dieperink (NED)
Assistant Video Assistant Referee 2: Marco Fritz (GER)
Fourth official: Espen Eskas (NOR)

