Slovenia vs Serbia, Euro 2024: Complete head-to-head record ahead of SLO v SER Group C match

Slovenia will clash against Serbia in their second Euro 2024 Group C clash at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Thursday.
Both the teams started their campaign with a loss, with Slovenia losing against Belgium, while Serbia succumbed to a loss against England.
Now, both teams will look for a win with the aim of keeping their Euro 2024 campaign alive.
There is no separating the sides when it comes to head-to-head record, with both teams with one win each. It remains to be seen how Thursday’s clash pans out.
Ahead of the match, Sportstar looks at the complete head-to-head record between Slovenia and Serbia.
Complete head-to-head record
Matches: 8
Slovenia: 1
Draws: 6
Serbia: 1
