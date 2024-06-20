Slovenia vs Serbia, Euro 2024: Complete head-to-head record ahead of SLO v SER Group C match

Slovenia will clash against Serbia in their second Euro 2024 Group C clash at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Thursday.

Both the teams started their campaign with a loss, with Slovenia losing against Belgium, while Serbia succumbed to a loss against England.

Now, both teams will look for a win with the aim of keeping their Euro 2024 campaign alive.

There is no separating the sides when it comes to head-to-head record, with both teams with one win each. It remains to be seen how Thursday’s clash pans out.

Ahead of the match, Sportstar looks at the complete head-to-head record between Slovenia and Serbia.

Read full preview HERE

Complete head-to-head record

Matches: 8

Slovenia: 1

Draws: 6

Serbia: 1