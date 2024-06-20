MagazineBuy Print

Copa America 2024: What is the mascot of the tournament?

Copa America 2024 will have 10 teams from the South America and six from the North America taking part, with the final set to take place on July 14 in Florida. 

Published : Jun 20, 2024 18:30 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Argentina’s coach Lionel Scaloni holds the Copa America trophy onstage during the final draw for the Copa America 2024.
Argentina’s coach Lionel Scaloni holds the Copa America trophy onstage during the final draw for the Copa America 2024. | Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP
infoIcon

Argentina’s coach Lionel Scaloni holds the Copa America trophy onstage during the final draw for the Copa America 2024. | Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP

The 48th edition of the Copa America will get underway on June 20 with the USA set to host the tournament.

The tournament will have 10 teams from the South America and six from the North America taking part, with the final set to take place on July 14 in Florida.

All eyes will be on defending champion Argentina, which will be led by Lionel Messi, in what could be his final international tournament.

What is the mascot for Copa America 2024?

The official mascot of the Copa América 2024 will be an eagle named Capitan.

As per the tournament organisers, the inspiration for the choice of an eagle as the mascot was born from the symbolism that this majestic animal has in various cultures of the Americas, illustrating strength, boldness, and excellence.

Capitan also was explained to represent the unique fusion between the South American passion for football and the vibrant American atmosphere.

