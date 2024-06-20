Copa America, Group A guide: Argentina and Messi eye for history, Chile, Canada potential challengers

Eighteen months since their crowning moment in Qatar, Lionel Messi and Argentina seek further space in the record books as they foray for another Copa America title in the United States of America, beginning June 20.

Spain is the only team to clinch three major titles on the bounce – the World Cup in 2010 sandwiched between the twin European crowns in 2008 and 2012. Argentina, with the Copa America in 2021 and the World title a year later, is on the cusp of emulating the feat.

Dearer still to the Albiceleste will be Messi’s swansong. He turns 37 four days after the showpiece kicks off, and the candid admission on running the home stretch of his storied career would serve as a trumpet blast for his teammates.

The subplots to this final story, though, are only partly in Argentina’s hands and come with the imminent threat of straying the tale away from its desired end.

The tried and tested rule for Argentina

There are seldom suspicions on a unit that has a 36-match unbeaten streak to its record.

It comes as no surprise that Lionel Scaloni has entrusted, to a large extent, the names that got Argentina its third World Cup. Angel Di Maria, Rodrigo de Paul, Lautaro Martinez, Emiliano Martinez are among the names that bring the comfort of familiarity to the side.

The dash of youth comes from the Manchester United teenage sensation Alejandro Garnacho, who is set to get a significant role in the absence of Paulo Dybala, and Fiorentina striker Nicolas Gonzalez.

Argentina has lost just once in the 14 matches since its World Cup triumph, and its group in the Copa America, featuring Chile, Canada and Peru, should do little to throw it off track.

The old foe, Chile

Few teams have snapped at Argentina’s heels in the past decade the way its neighbour Chile has. The two Copa America final defeats in 2015 and 2016 had forced Messi into a submission, even if temporarily.

Though it has a vastly changed roster now, Chile still has the services of veterans Claudio Bravo, Alexis Sanchez and Eduardo Vargas, who will play a crucial role in heralding an otherwise young squad.

| Photo Credit: Getty Images

Chile walks into the tournament with struggles of its own. It is languishing in eighth place in the South America World Cup qualifiers and has been marred by inconsistency lately. Ricardo Gareca coming on board as head coach at the start of this year has seen an uptick but a real turnaround will need a strong show in the headline event.

La Roja was grouped with Argentina in the previous edition too and escaped with a point following a 1-1 draw. Similar returns against the heavyweight this time will only solidify its contention for making the knockouts.

Canada no pushover

Holding World Cup runner up France to a goalless draw in its last match before the big tournament will be a shot in the arm for Jesse Marsch’s side.

The American is still new to the environment and would want to put the side’s heartbreaking penalty shootout loss to archrival USA in the Gold Cup quarterfinal behind him.

The side’s inspiring run in the World Cup, where it gave Belgium and Morocco a run for their money, holds the promise that it can punch above its weight in the Group A.

Nothing to lose for Peru

Peru sits last in the South American World Cup qualifiers and has lost to Chile and Argentina in the past one year.

But the only way from here is up for Peru and its ongoing five-match unbeaten streak has the right ingredients for a change in fortunes.