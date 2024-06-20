Copa America 2024 venue guide: All you need to know about the stadiums

This edition of the Copa America will commence on June 21, with the defending champion Argentina taking on Canada in a Group A clash at the Mercedez Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The tournament will be held in 14 stadiums across 10 states throughout the United States. The Hard Rock Stadium in Florida will host the tournament final on July 14.

Here’s everything you need to know about the venues of the Copa America 2024:

Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, Georgia

Located on the East Coast, it will host two matches of the Copa América 2024. It has a capacity for 71,000 people and will host one of the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup in 2026. The stadium was inaugurated in 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia, and is the home of the Atlanta United (MLS) and the Atlanta Falcons (NFL).

The stadium will host two matches: the opening match on June 20, for Group A, between Argentina - the reigning champion - and the tournament debutant, Canada.

The other match will be on June 27 for Group C, where the United States will play against Panama.

In 2026, it will be one of the stadiums where the FIFA World Cup will be played: five matches of the group stage, one in the Round of 32, one in the Round of 16, and one in the semifinals will be played there.

Matches:

Argentina vs Canada - June 20 (tournament opener)

United States vs Panama - June 27

Hard Rock Stadium - Miami Gardens, Florida

Located on the East Coast, it will host the final of the tournament. It has a capacity of 65,300 people and will also be part of the FIFA World Cup in 2026.

The stadium is located in Miami Gardens and was inaugurated in 1987. It is the home of the Miami Dolphins, an NFL team. It has hosted the Super Bowl in six editions: 1989, 1995, 1999, 2007, 2010, and 2020.

In addition to American football, Hard Rock Stadium has been significantly involved in other sports. Since 2019, it has been the venue for the Miami Masters 1000 (in the first edition held there, Roger Federer was the champion), and since 2022, a Formula 1 circuit has the stadium as its center.

Matches:

Uruguay vs Panama - June 23

Argentina vs Peru - June 29

Tournament final - July 14

AT&T Stadium - Arlington, Texas

Located in the centre of the country, it will host three matches. It has a capacity of 80,000. The AT&T Stadium was inaugurated in 2009 and became the venue for the Super Bowl in 2011. It is located in Arlington, Texas, and is the home of the Dallas Cowboys, an NFL team.

In addition to the Copa América tournament, other notable events that the stadium will host in 2024 will be the concerts of Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks and the Final Four of the CONCACAF Nations League. In 2023, a friendly match between Real Madrid and Barcelona was played in this same stadium.

Matches:

Chile vs Peru - June 21

United States vs Bolivia - June 23

Quarterfinal B1 vs A 2

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium - Kansas City, Missouri

Located in the centre of the country, it will host one match. It has a capacity for 76,400 people and is known as the loudest stadium in the world.

With over half a century of history: it was inaugurated in 1972 and has undergone five significant modifications, the last of which was in 2010. It is located in Kansas City, Missouri.

Home to the Kansas Chiefs, the reigning NFL champion, it will host one of the most anticipated duels of the group stage between the host United States and Uruguay, one of the tournament’s most successful teams with 15 titles.

Matches:

USA vs Uruguay - July 1

Q2 Stadium - Austin, Texas

Located in the centre of the country in Texas, it will host two matches and has a capacity of 20,700.

The Q2 Stadium has an ecological design and construction that was distinguished by the LEED Gold certificate, an American programme that rewards environmental improvement and human health.

In addition, the United States national team played a World Cup Qualifier match at this stadium for Qatar 2022, and it also hosted one of the semifinals of the Concacaf Gold Cup 2021.

Matches:

Jamaica vs Venezuela - June 30

Paraguay vs Costa Rica - July 2

Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, North Carolina

Located on the East Coast, it will host two matches and has a capacity of 74,500.

The stadium, inaugurated in 1996, is currently home to two teams: the Carolina Panthers (NFL) and the Charlotte FC (MLS).

The stadium, which hosted Mexico in a friendly against Ghana in October 2023, has six panthers distributed at the three entrances. They are called the ‘Indomitable Spirit’.

Matches:

Semifinal - July 10

Third-place match - July 13

MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, New Jersey

Located on the East Coast of the United States, it will host three matches. It has a seating capacity of 82,500 and will play a prominent role in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will feature the Metlife Stadium as one of the major venues, with eight matches scheduled: five matches in the group stage, one in the round of 32, one in the round of 16, and the tournament final.

Additionally, the stadium has hosted Wrestlemania, on two occasions (2013 and 2019), and the Super Bowl (2014).

Matches:

Chile vs Argentina - June 25

Uruguay vs Bolivia - June 27

Semifinal - July 9

State Farm Stadium - Glendale, Arizona

Located on the West Coast of the USA, it will host three matches. It has a capacity of 63,400 people and sports a technology that allows for the removal of grass.

Inaugurated in 2006, it is the home of the Arizona Cardinals, an NFL team. It is a stadium that has been important in recent American football history: three editions of the Super Bowl were held there (2008, 2015, and 2023).

The stadium, which prides itself on hosting 200 events per year, has a retractable roof and, more curiously, grass that can be removed from the stadium. From the start of the process, the Tifway 419 grass of the stadium can be removed in 70 minutes, either to receive better light or to prepare for an event that does not require grass.

Matches:

Colombia vs Costa Rica - June 28

Mexico vs Ecuador - June 30

Quarterfinal - D1 vs C 2 - July 6

NRG Stadium - Houston, Texas

Located in the centre of the country, the stadium will host three matches. It has a capacity for 72,200 people and will also be part of the FIFA World Cup.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is another major event in which the NRG Stadium will see action. There will be 7 matches: five group stage matches, one in the round of 32, and one in the round of 16.

Matches:

Mexico vs Jamaica - June 22

Colombia vs Paraguay - June 24

Quarterfinal A 1 vs B 2 - July 4

SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, California

Located on the West Coast of the USA, it will host two matches. Inaugurated in 2020, it is the home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, two NFL teams.

Additionally, the SoFi Stadium has a busy calendar ahead: it will host 8 matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026, including the debut of the United States and a quarter-final match; and it will also host the opening ceremony of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Matches:

Brazil vs Costa Rica - June 24

Venezuela vs Mexico - June 26

Children’s Mercy Park - Kansas City, Kansas

Located in the center of the country, it will host one match and has a capacity of 18,500. Inaugurated in 2013, it is the home of Sporting Kansas City, a team that plays in the MLS and was the league champion in 2013.

The stadium hosted the CONCACAF Gold Cup matches in 2011, 2015, 2019, and 2021. There, the United States also played home matches in World Cup qualifiers against Guatemala and Jamaica.

Matches:

Peru vs Canada - June 25

Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, Nevada

Located on the west coast of the USA, the stadium will host three matches during the tournament and has a capacity of 65,500.

Inaugurated in 2020, it is the home of the Raiders, the American football team that competes in the NFL.

Matches:

Ecuador vs Jamaica - June 26

Paraguay vs Brazil - June 28

Quarterfinal C1 vs B2 - July 6

Inter&Co Stadium - Orlando, Florida

Located on the East Coast, it will host two matches during the tournament and has a capacity of 25,500.

The stadium was inaugurated in 2017 and is the home of Orlando City, the team that plays in the MLS. The United States national team also played in this stadium: it was one of their home venues for the qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup, both for Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022.

Matches:

Canada vs Chile - June 29

Bolivia vs Panama - July 1

Levi’s Stadium - Santa Clara, California

Located on the West Coast, it will host two matches during the tournament. It has a capacity for 68,500 people and will also be part of the FIFA World Cup.

The stadium was inaugurated in 2014 and has since been the home of the San Francisco 49ers, an NFL team.

The stadium will have a packed calendar in 2026. It will host the Super Bowl again and then receive six matches of the FIFA World Cup (five group stage matches and one round of 32 matches).

Matches:

Ecuador vs Venezuela - June 22

Brazil vs Colombia - July 2