MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Knighton avoids ban ahead of US trials

The finding cleared the 200 metres world silver medallist to compete at the U.S. Olympic trials starting on Friday, but the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said it could appeal.

Published : Jun 20, 2024 08:54 IST , NEW YORK - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File Photo: Sprinter Erriyon Knighton tested positive for a banned substance that an arbitration panel determined came from contaminated meat.
File Photo: Sprinter Erriyon Knighton tested positive for a banned substance that an arbitration panel determined came from contaminated meat. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File Photo: Sprinter Erriyon Knighton tested positive for a banned substance that an arbitration panel determined came from contaminated meat. | Photo Credit: AP

American sprinter Erriyon Knighton will not be suspended for testing positive for a banned substance, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency said on Wednesday, after an arbitrator found the result was likely caused by contaminated meat.

The finding cleared the 200 metres world silver medallist to compete at the U.S. Olympic trials starting on Friday, but the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said it could appeal.

“As it always does, WADA will review this case and reserves the right to take an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as appropriate,” WADA’s head of media relations James Fitzgerald said.

READ | Paris 2024: Lyles, Richardson headline US Olympic trials

Knighton’s lawyer Howard Jacobs told Reuters: “If there’s an appeal we will obviously be prepared for it, as we were for this one.”

One of the brightest prospects in American track and field, the 20-year-old Knighton tested positive during an out-of-competition drug test in March, but the independent arbitrator found he was not at fault and had not acted with negligence.

Knighton was registered to run the 200 metres at the trials in Eugene, Oregon. He has only competed in one race this year, at an indoor meet in February.

The case comes amid testy relations between the U.S. and global anti-doping authorities, as a doping case involving Chinese swimmers unfolds in the run-up to the Paris Olympics starting next month.

Related Topics

Erriyon Knighton /

WADA /

Doping /

World Anti Doping Agency /

Anti-Doping Organisations

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Moeen falls to Russell; ENG 102/2 in 12 overs vs WI
    Team Sportstar
  2. Knighton avoids ban ahead of US trials
    Reuters
  3. Ledecky continues domination of 1,500m freestyle at USA Olympic trials
    Reuters
  4. Justin Sammons named head coach of Zimbabwe’s men’s cricket team
    AP
  5. Euro 2024: UEFA fines Albania, Serbia $10,700 each for nationalist fan banners
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Knighton avoids ban ahead of US trials
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024: Lyles, Richardson headline US Olympic trials
    Reuters
  3. Michael Johnson announces Grand Slam Track, a new athletics circuit for 2025
    AFP
  4. Focused Richardson eyes Olympic trials redemption
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024: Track-less Tuvalu sends one-man team to Olympics
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Moeen falls to Russell; ENG 102/2 in 12 overs vs WI
    Team Sportstar
  2. Knighton avoids ban ahead of US trials
    Reuters
  3. Ledecky continues domination of 1,500m freestyle at USA Olympic trials
    Reuters
  4. Justin Sammons named head coach of Zimbabwe’s men’s cricket team
    AP
  5. Euro 2024: UEFA fines Albania, Serbia $10,700 each for nationalist fan banners
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment