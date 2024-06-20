The 17th edition of the European Championship started with a bang as the host, Germany, thrashed Scotland 5-1 in the opening match, at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

With three more games done and dusted, Euro 2024 is living up to its promise of high-quality football. Following are the matches that are scheduled to be played on June 20:

Slovenia vs Serbia - 6:30 PM IST; 3:00 PM local time (CET), 2:00 pm BST

Denmark vs England- 9:30 PM IST; 6:00 PM local time (CET); 5:00 pm BST

Spain vs Italy- June 21, 12:30 AM IST; 9:00 PM local time (CET); 8:00 PM BST

SLOVENIA VS SERBIA

Slovenia is brimming with confidence ahead of its Euro 2024 match against Serbia on Thursday after snatching a point in its opener while the mood in its opponent’s camp is more downbeat due to injury worries and an unhappy captain.

Participating in its second European Championship 24 years after its debut appearance at the tournament, Slovenia knows a win will put it in good position to emerge from Group C that also contains England and Denmark.

Despite a feisty performance against the group favourite, news that midfielder Filip Kostic likely sustained a ligament injury in his left knee dampened any Serbian post-match optimism.

Serbia will nevertheless look to repeat its second-half display against England when it ratcheted up the pressure and brought on more attacking players in search of an equalizer.

DENMARK VS ENGLAND

If England tempered lofty expectations as a favourite for Euro 2024 with a nervy and unconvincing 1-0 win over Serbia, the Three Lions will hope to make a firmer statement when they clash with Denmark on Thursday and build on their Group C lead.

Marauding midfielder Jude Bellingham’s first-half brilliance was the one major bright spot in a tournament opener that likely sent Gareth Southgate back to the drawing board as he continues to figure out how to make all his talented pieces fit.

The Danes drew 1-1 with Slovenia in their opener on Saturday, an afternoon flushed with emotion at the return to the Euros of midfielder Christian Eriksen. Three years after he suffered a cardiac arrest during play at the last tournament, Eriksen scored the Danes’ lone goal.

He was the only Danish player to maintain his level throughout the game, however, and they conceded an equalizer in a disappointing result.

SPAIN VS ITALY

Retooled versions of Spain and Italy meet on Thursday in a highly anticipated Euro 2024 Group B encounter between the winners of three of the last four European Championships.

Spain thrashed Croatia 3-0 in its opener on Saturday playing a faster, more direct approach than the possession-based “tiki-taka” style which saw it crowned European champion in 2008 and 2012 as well as World Cup winner in 2010.

Steering clear of Italy’s traditional ‘defence-first’ Catenaccio system, Spalletti has implemented a more attack-minded approach, which it used to great effect in beating Albania 2-1 in its opener.

