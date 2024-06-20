  • Slovenia vs Serbia - 6:30 PM IST; 3:00 PM local time (CET), 2:00 pm BST
  • Denmark vs England- 9:30 PM IST; 6:00 PM local time (CET); 5:00 pm BST
  • Spain vs Italy- June 21, 12:30 AM IST; 9:00 PM local time (CET); 8:00 PM BST