The Copa America 2024 is set to begin in the United States of America from June 20 with defending champion Argentina taking on Canada in Atlanta, Georgia.

The official match ball, named Cumbre, has been designed by Puma and was launched during the group stage draw, which took place in Miami in December last year.

Its design is based on the shape of the continent. The name Cumbre has been inspired by the mountain range that traverses the two American continents. There are 16 lines on the ball that represent the total number of countries that will take part in the tournament.

The ball also features technology with FIFA Quality Pro guarantees for the highest level of performance. The design consists of 12 panels that provide weight balance with enlarged and deep seams giving a positive aerodynamic effect.