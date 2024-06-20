MagazineBuy Print

Copa America 2024: All you need to know about Puma Cumbre, the official match ball

The official match ball, designed by Puma, was launched in December 2023 and will be seen for the first time during the opener between Argentina and Canada in Atlanta on June 20.

Published : Jun 20, 2024 08:45 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The official match ball Puma Cumbre.
The official match ball Puma Cumbre. | Photo Credit: CONMEBOL
infoIcon

The official match ball Puma Cumbre. | Photo Credit: CONMEBOL

The Copa America 2024 is set to begin in the United States of America from June 20 with defending champion Argentina taking on Canada in Atlanta, Georgia.

The official match ball, named Cumbre, has been designed by Puma and was launched during the group stage draw, which took place in Miami in December last year.

Its design is based on the shape of the continent. The name Cumbre has been inspired by the mountain range that traverses the two American continents. There are 16 lines on the ball that represent the total number of countries that will take part in the tournament.

The ball also features technology with FIFA Quality Pro guarantees for the highest level of performance. The design consists of 12 panels that provide weight balance with enlarged and deep seams giving a positive aerodynamic effect.

