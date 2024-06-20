MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: UEFA fines Albania, Serbia $10,700 each for nationalist fan banners

UEFA fined the Albanian and Serbian football federations 10,000 euros ($10,700) each on Wednesday for fans displaying banners with nationalist maps at European Championship games.

Published : Jun 20, 2024 08:01 IST , FRANKFURT, Germany - 1 MIN READ

Albanian fans during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Croatia and Albania.
Albanian fans during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Croatia and Albania. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Each federation was charged with “transmitting provocative messages not fit for a sports event” because they are responsible for the conduct of their fans at stadiums.

Albania fans displayed a banner with a map of their country extending its borders into the territory of neighbouring countries. It was shown during the 2-1 loss against Italy on Saturday in Dortmund.

Serbia fans’ banner included the independent territory of Kosovo and a slogan “No Surrender” at a 1-0 loss against England in Gelsenkirchen. A case was prosecuted by FIFA at the 2022 World Cup when players were photographed with a similar banner in their locker room ahead of a game against Brazil.

UEFA also opened a separate investigation into alleged discrimination by Serbia fans. The Kosovo football federation field a formal complaint with UEFA.

The Albanian federation was fined a further 27,375 euros ($29,400) for fans lighting flares and fireworks, throwing beer cups and a fan who went on the field.

Fans invading the playing area have been a regular feature in the first week of games at Euro 2024.

UEFA announced the sanctions of its disciplinary panel hours after Albania drew 2-2 with Croatia in their second Group B game.

Serbia’s federation must pay 4,500 euros ($4,800) more for fans throwing beer cups.

