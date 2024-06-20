MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Slovenia vs Serbia predicted lineups, formations

Manager Matjaz Kek will likely field a team similar to the opener that featured little in the way of experience apart from captain and goalkeeper Jan Oblak, who is playing in his first major tournament.

Published : Jun 20, 2024 09:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
From left to right: Benjamin Sesko of Slovenia and Dusan Vlahovic of Serbia.
From left to right: Benjamin Sesko of Slovenia and Dusan Vlahovic of Serbia. | Photo Credit: AFP
From left to right: Benjamin Sesko of Slovenia and Dusan Vlahovic of Serbia. | Photo Credit: AFP

Slovenia will clash against Serbia in their second Euro 2024 Group C clash at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Thursday.

But several promising youngsters will be looking to make their mark, including 20-year-old forward Benjamin Sesko who scored five goals in the qualifying campaign and thundered a shot off the woodwork against Denmark.

The mood at the Serbian camp is markedly different following a 1-0 defeat against England that left manager Dragan Stojkovic’s side bottom of the group. Despite a feisty performance against the group favourite, news that midfielder Filip Kostic likely sustained a ligament injury in his left knee dampened any Serbian post-match optimism.

Serbia will nevertheless look to repeat its second-half display against England when it ratcheted up the pressure and brought on more attacking players in search of an equalizer.

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic will also test Slovenia’s back line but an area of concern is the reported dissatisfaction of captain Dusan Tadic who criticized the team selection after Stojkovic left him on the bench and did not introduce him until after an hour.

(inputs from Reuters)

Ahead of the big clash, Sportstar predicts the starting 11 of the two teams.

Slovenia vs Serbia predicted XI

Slovenia (4-5-1): Oblak (GK); Karnicnik, Drkusic, Bijol, Janza; Stojanovic, Gorenc Stankovic, Gnezda Cerin, Mlakar; Sporar, Sesko

Serbia (3-4-1-2): V. Milinkovic-Savic(GK); Veljkovic, Milenkovic, Pavlovic; Zivkovic, S. Milinkovic-Savic, Gudelj, Mladenovic; Tadic; Vlahovic, Mitrovic

