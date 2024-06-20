If England tempered lofty expectations as a favourite for Euro 2024 with a nervy and unconvincing 1-0 win over Serbia, the Three Lions will hope to make a firmer statement in their clash against Denmark at the Waldstadion in Frankfiurt, Germany.

13 GOALS IN EURO 2024 HAS BEEN FROM OUTSIDE THE BOX

Euro 2024 has now seen 13 goals scored from outside the box, already more than in the entire group stage at EURO 2020 (12). That is That’s 28 per cent of all the goals scored so far this season.

MORTEN HJULMAND LEVELS IT FOR DENMARK

Morten Hjulmand’s shot from 30 yards out hit the left post and went into the net to level the scores for Denmark.

This is the first goal England has conceded in the group stage of the Euros, since Gareth Bale’s freekick in Euro 2016.

HARRY KANE SCORES

Kyle Walker won the ball on the right and played it inside. The ball deflected off a defender and fell for Harry Kane who had a simple tap in.

Kane has now scored 13 goals at major international tournaments, as many goals as Wayne Rooney and Michael Owen combined.

Goals at major international tournaments:

Harry Kane: 13

Gary Lineker: 10

Alan Shearer: 9

Wayne Rooney: 7

Michael Owen: 6

Geoff Hurst: 6

JUDE BELLINGHAM AND JORDAN PICKFORD MAKES HISTORY

Jude Bellingham is the first Englishman to make 10 major tournament appearances before turning 21 years old.

With 21 appearances Jordan Pickford has now made more major tournament appearances than any other Englishman in the national team’s history.

ENGLAND LOOKING TO WIN FIRST TWO MATCHES FOR THE FIRST TIME

England has never managed to win the opening two matches of the European Championships.

CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN EQUALS NATIONAL RECORD

Christian Eriksen has equalled Simon Kjaer’s record for the most international appearances for Denmark after starting in his side’s Euro 2024 Group C match against England played at the Frankfurt Arena.

Kjaer starts on the bench.

SOUTHGATE NAMES UNCHANGED ENGLAND XI:

In what is his 97th game in charge of England, Gareth Southgate has named an unchanged starting XI for just a fifth time, with each of the previous four occasions coming at the World Cup (twice in 2018 & twice in 2022).

DENMARK LOOKING FOR FIRST WIN AGAINST ENGLAND IN THREE TOURNAMENTS

England is unbeaten in its previous three meetings with Denmark at major tournaments (W2 D1), with its only goal conceded against it coming from Mikkel Damsgaard’s free-kick in the EURO 2020 semifinal.