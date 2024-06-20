Spain vs Italy, Euro 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of ESP v ITA Group A match

Three-time European Championship winner Spain will take on defending champion Italy in the Euro 2024 Group B match at the Arena AufSchalke on Thursday (June 21, 12:30 AM IST).

The two sides met in the semifinal of the last edition where Italy won on penalties. Since then, both sides have shown a different style of football in Germany from what fans typically expect.

Tasked with restoring belief for fans devastated by its failure to qualify for the last two World Cups, manager Luciano Spalletti has put his own mark on the side since taking over last year after winning the Serie A title with Napoli.

SPAIN VS ITALY HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Played: 40

Spain: 13

Italy: 11

Draws: 16

SPAIN VS ITALY PREVIOUS FIVE MEETINGS

15 Jun 2023: Spain 2-1 Italy (UEFA Nations League) 06 Oct 2021: Italy 2-1 Spain (UEFA Nations League) 06 Jul 2021: Italy 1-1 Spain (Euro 2020) 02 Sep 2017: Spain 3-0 Italy (FIFA World Cup qualifier) 06 Oct 2016: Italy 1-1 Spain (FIFA World Cup qualifier)

(With inputs from Reuters)