Spain vs Italy, Euro 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of ESP v ITA Group A match

Three-time European Championship winner Spain will take on defending champion Italy in the Euro 2024 Group B match at the Arena AufSchalke on Thursday (June 21, 12:30 AM IST).
The two sides met in the semifinal of the last edition where Italy won on penalties. Since then, both sides have shown a different style of football in Germany from what fans typically expect.
Tasked with restoring belief for fans devastated by its failure to qualify for the last two World Cups, manager Luciano Spalletti has put his own mark on the side since taking over last year after winning the Serie A title with Napoli.
SPAIN VS ITALY HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
Played: 40
Spain: 13
Italy: 11
Draws: 16
SPAIN VS ITALY PREVIOUS FIVE MEETINGS
(With inputs from Reuters)
Latest on Sportstar
- Hall of Famer Waisale Serevi named head coach of Indian men’s, women’s rugby 7s teams
- How to watch Copa America 2024 live in India?
- Colin Bell leaves post as South Korea women’s football boss
- Hockey India announces 27 probables for men’s national coaching camp ahead of Paris Olympics 2024
- Euro 2024: Mbappe partially trains two days before France clash with Dutch
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE