Podcast: Federation Cup 2024 - Neeraj Chopra’s triumphant homecoming, Olympic qualification hiccups and AFI’s administrative headaches

In this episode of the Sportstar Podcast, host Nihit Sachdeva and Y.B. Sarangi review the Federation Cup, Olympic and World Champion Neeraj Chopra’s first domestic meet in three years, the struggles to qualify for Paris Olympics for others and more.
