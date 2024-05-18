MagazineBuy Print

Podcast: Dominic Thiem - Once Nadal’s heir-apparent, what-ifs of a promising career cut short by injury

In this episode of the Sportstar Podcast, host Nihit Sachdeva and N Sudarshan discuss the what-ifs of a promising career cut short by injury after Dominic Thiem’s recent retirement announcement.

Published : May 18, 2024 01:01 IST - 1 MIN READ

N. Sudarshan,Nihit Sachdeva

Austrian tennis player Dominic Thiem took to social media to announce that he will retire at the end of this season.

“My wrist is not exactly the way it should be. It is not exactly the way how I want it,” said Thiem in a video on social media platform Instagram.

Thiem has won 17 career titles, the most recent being the US Open win in 2020. The Austrian achieved a career-highest ranking of 3 in March 2020. He is currently ranked 117th.

In this episode of the Sportstar Podcast, Nihit Sachdeva and N Sudarshan discuss the what-ifs of a promising career cut short by injuries.

Dominic Thiem

