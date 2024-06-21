The second round of Euro 2024 Group C fixtures has concluded, and it is England, which leads the standings after a draw against Denamrk.
Serbia scored a stoppage time equaliser against Slovenia to end the match 2-2.
With one match left, all four teams have a chance of making it to the Round of 16.
Here is the Group C standings of Euro 2024:
|Team
|Points
|Matches played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|GF
|GA
|GD
|England
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Denmark
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Slovenia
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Serbia
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
Latest on Sportstar
- Spain vs Italy LIVE score, Euro 2024: ESP 0-0 ITA; Yamal, Laporte start for La Roja; Match kicks off
- Euro 2024 Group C points table: England on top after draw against Denmark
- LIVE Spain vs Italy match in pictures: ESP v ITA real-time photo gallery
- Euro 2024: Why was there a moment of silence before the Spain vs Italy match?
- Euro 2024: Complete points table after Denmark vs England Group C match
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE