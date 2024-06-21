MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024 Group C points table: England on top after draw against Denmark

With one match left, all four teams have a chance of making it to the Round of 16.

Published : Jun 21, 2024 00:38 IST , Chennai - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
England’s Harry Kane and Declan Rice look dejected after Denmark goal.
England’s Harry Kane and Declan Rice look dejected after Denmark goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

England’s Harry Kane and Declan Rice look dejected after Denmark goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The second round of Euro 2024 Group C fixtures has concluded, and it is England, which leads the standings after a draw against Denamrk.

Serbia scored a stoppage time equaliser against Slovenia to end the match 2-2.

With one match left, all four teams have a chance of making it to the Round of 16.

Here is the Group C standings of Euro 2024:

Team Points Matches played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD
England 4 2 1 1 0 2 1 1
Denmark 2 2 0 2 0 2 2 0
Slovenia 2 2 0 2 0 2 2 0
Serbia 1 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

England /

Serbia /

Slovenia /

Denmark

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spain vs Italy LIVE score, Euro 2024: ESP 0-0 ITA; Yamal, Laporte start for La Roja; Match kicks off
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024 Group C points table: England on top after draw against Denmark
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE Spain vs Italy match in pictures: ESP v ITA real-time photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Why was there a moment of silence before the Spain vs Italy match?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Complete points table after Denmark vs England Group C match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024 Group C points table: England on top after draw against Denmark
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE Spain vs Italy match in pictures: ESP v ITA real-time photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
  3. Spain vs Italy, Euro 2024: Laporte replaces Nacho in starting lineup; Major talking points from ESP v ITA
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: England stays top of Group C despite 1-1 draw against Denmark
    AP
  5. How to watch Copa America 2024 live in Bangladesh?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spain vs Italy LIVE score, Euro 2024: ESP 0-0 ITA; Yamal, Laporte start for La Roja; Match kicks off
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024 Group C points table: England on top after draw against Denmark
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE Spain vs Italy match in pictures: ESP v ITA real-time photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Why was there a moment of silence before the Spain vs Italy match?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Complete points table after Denmark vs England Group C match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment