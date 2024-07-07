India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: SA-W 131/4 in 16 overs

Key Updates
- July 07, 2024 20:45Last over is for Pooja Vastrakar
Let’s see what she does here, she has got one wicket so far
- July 07, 2024 20:44WICKET! Bosch b Shreyanka Patil 40(32) [4s-6] SA 164-5 in 19 overs
Shreyanka goes round the wicket and gets Bosch!
- July 07, 2024 20:41Harmanpreet has given the ball to Shreyanka for 19th over
First ball FOUR. de Klerk puts it to deep mid-wicket. Another FOUR! Shreyanka in pressure now. A harsh wide given to the bowler! BOSCH ONLY WANTS BOUNDARIES! Another four. That’s fourth Boundary of the over.
- July 07, 2024 20:37SA 146/4 in 18 overs
de Klerk plays it to covers for a single. Three singles in first three balls. Over wicket-keeper’s head, for two runs by Bosch. 7 runs in the over. Arunshati finishes her quota of overs.
- July 07, 2024 20:31SA 139/4 in 17 overs
Deepti might have taken Bosch’s catch here. Umpire review taken. The batter is safe here. Deepti has a goof economy till now, it’s not easy to hit her. She is bowling flat on stumps, four singles in the over. Straight down the ground from Bosch! That’s a FOUR. 8 runs in the over.
- July 07, 2024 20:30SA 131/4 in 16 overs
India has managed to put a brake on the scoreboard somehow. Two wickets in a good time.
- July 07, 2024 20:29WICKET! Chloe Tryon c and b Radha Yadav 12(10) [4s-2]
Tryon is looking for boundaries here. Radha gets her! A simple catch for her.
- July 07, 2024 20:27Radha Yadav comes for 16th over and starts with a four
Tryon puts it to backward square leg. Smart batting from Bosch! Finds a gap again. 10 runs in first four balls.
- July 07, 2024 20:26SA 121/3 in 15 overs
Reddy gets hit for a four by Tryon on a full wide delivery, 7 runs from the over.
- July 07, 2024 20:23Arundhati Reddy with her third over
Couple of singles towards long-on and square-leg from Bosch and Tryon.
- July 07, 2024 20:22SA 114/3 in 14 overs
A dot ball and a single to end a 4 run over.
- July 07, 2024 20:20Tryon comes on the crease.
- July 07, 2024 20:20WICKET! Tazmin Brits st Uma Chetry b Deepti Sharma 52(39) [4s-6 6s-1]
Deepti sharma’s magic! A great stumping from the debutant Uma!
- July 07, 2024 20:18Deepti Sharma is here for the 14th over!
Bosch pushes it to long-on fir a single, next delivery, quicker through the air, another single. Deepti is bowling well here, SA batters in search of a big hit.
- July 07, 2024 20:13SA 110/2 in 13 overs
Arundhati comes to bowl, no disturbance due to rain as of now. That’s 50 for BRITS! Exceptional innings! A slower, full delivery from the bowler, Tazmin misses on a couple of occasions. Four from Bosch! A single to end the over.
- July 07, 2024 20:10SA 102/2 in 12 overs
Shreyanka with her third. Four!! Dropped short, Brits pull it through the gap in the legside for a boundary. Another tight over after conceding an early boundary. 100 up for SA!
Slight rain dropping at the venue.
- July 07, 2024 20:05SA 95/2 in 11 overs
Vastrakar with her third over. Four!! Full on the stumps, driven past a diving mid on to the boundary for four. Slower ball outside off, defended upppishly but falls short of cover.
- July 07, 2024 19:59SA 87/2 in 10 overs
Radha returns. Six!! Brits steps down the track and lofts it over long on for six! Good comeback from Radha just four more runs conceded.
- July 07, 2024 19:54WSA 79/2 in 9 overs
Deepti with her second. WICKET!! Kapp falls! Tries to loft one down the ground, can only hand a catch to Sajana and mid off.
Kapp c S Sajana b Deepti Sharma 20(14)
Anneke Bosch in at 4. Four runs from the over.
- July 07, 2024 19:50SA 75/1 in 8 overs
Shreyanka Patil back into the attack. Brits pushes one to the offside and scampers across for a quick single. Dropped short, pulled to deep square leg for a single. Five runs from the over.
- July 07, 2024 19:46SA 70/1 in 7 overs
Deepti into the attack. A few mistimed sweeps from the batters, no danger though as the leg side field is spread out. Five from the over.
- July 07, 2024 19:42SA 66/1 in 6 overs
Radha Yadav into the attack. Four!! Tossed up, Kapp waits for it and lofts it straight down the ground for a boundary. Four!! Same ball, same result, lofted down the ground for another boundary. Kapp mistimes the lofted shot but it has just enough to beat the mid off fielder.
- July 07, 2024 19:37WSA 55/1 in 5 overs
Vastrakar returns for her second. WICKET!! Short of a length on off stump, Wolvaardt guides it straight down the throat of the point fielder.
Wolvaardt c Radha Yadav b Vastrakar 22(12)
Marizanne Kapp in at 3. Four!! Full on the stumps, Brits flicks it through midwicket for a boundary. Another one on the pads, flicked uppishly, just over the fielder at short mid wicket, Brits will get three. Four!! Lofted straight down the ground by Kapp to bring up the second boundary of the over.
- July 07, 2024 19:35SA 43/0 in 4 overs.
Relatively better over for India. 8 runs.
- July 07, 2024 19:344th over Shreyanka Patil comes, crowd cheers for her!
First ball, Tazmin Brits goes for a four for this flat wide delivery. Three singles as Tazmin and Wolvaardt stitch a partnership.
- July 07, 2024 19:31SA 35/0 in 3 overs.
Edged! But Wolvaardt finds two runs towards deep mid-wicket. 16 runs in the third over.
- July 07, 2024 19:29Three back-to-back boundaries!
Arundhati into the attack, four towards the third man on the first ball. Now Wolvaardt pushes it to the square of the wicket. Back-to back boundaries. Third one! Now it’s towards the mid-wicket. No mercy for Arundhati.
- July 07, 2024 19:26SA 19/0 in 2 overs
No ball and a four on a free hit. Another boundary on the last ball, a 13 run over for SA.
- July 07, 2024 19:2042nd over
Sajana from the other end. Tossed up full, yorks Brits outside off. Four!! Full again, perfect length to drive and Brits places it perfectly to the right of mid off for a boundary. Brits steps down and is beaten in the flight. Uma makes no mistake behind the stumps and removes the bails in a flash. Given as a no-ball as she catches it in front of the stumps.
- July 07, 2024 19:15SA 6/0 in 1 over
Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits walk out to the centre. Vastrakar with the new ball.
Short of a length on the body, pushed to deep fine for a couple. Two good stops in the offside circle from the Indian fielders, the second one hands Wolvaardt a single. The last ball is flicked through square leg for a couple.
- July 07, 2024 19:12Update!
Play to start at 7:15pm without any loss of overs.
- July 07, 2024 19:07Update - 7:05 pm
Slight drizzle continues. Only the main area has been covered though, the outfield still open. Drizzle not very strong that suggests. Umpires having a chat in the middle. with closed umbrellas.
- July 07, 2024 19:01Here’s how the forecast looks for today!
- July 07, 2024 18:54Slight drizzle back at Chepauk
- July 07, 2024 18:49Fantasy Dream 11 teams for IND-W and SA-W.
- July 07, 2024 18:39Playing XIs
India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Uma Chetry(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, S Sajana, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav
South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen, Eliz-mari Marx, Sinalo Jafta(w), Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba
- July 07, 2024 18:30Toss update
India has won the toss and Harmanpreet Kaur opts to bowl first.
Wanted to bowl first looking at the conditions says Harman. Richa is not playing because of head injury she adds. Uma Chetry to make her debut. Three more changes says the skipper.
South Africa sticking with the same team.
- July 07, 2024 18:28Weather Update
Despite the rain a short while back, looks like the covers have come off.
- July 07, 2024 18:14SA looks to seal the series in a must win game for India.
India has won the one-off test match as well as the ODI series. SA-W won its first match in the tour in the last T20I match. It will look to continue winning while India has to win this match to have a shot at winning T20I series as well.
- July 07, 2024 18:03India also announced its squad for the Asia Cup scheduled later this month.
- July 07, 2024 17:51Predicted XI: IND-W vs SA-W for the 2nd T20I
INDIA PREDICTED XI
Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), S Sajana, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh
SOUTH AFRICA PREDICTED XI
Laura Wolvaardt(c), Sune Luus, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Eliz-mari Marx, Annerie Dercksen, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka
- July 07, 2024 17:44Not a great sight from the MAC Stadium. Rain might spoil the fun.
- July 07, 2024 17:3150th T20I for Mlaba: Nonkululeko Mlaba bowled the last over in the 1st T20I and took her team home.
- July 07, 2024 17:19Preview: IND-W vs SA-W 2nd T20I at the MAC Stadium in Chennai.
- July 07, 2024 17:09LIVE STREAMING INFOWhen will IND-W vs SA-W Second T20I match start?
The second T20I match between India Women and South Africa Women will begin at 7 PM IST.What time will the toss take place for IND-W vs SA-W Second T20I match?
The toss for the second T20I match between India Women and South Africa Women will take place at 6.30 PM IST.How to watch IND-W vs SA-W Second T20I match live on TV in India?
The second T20I match between India Women and South Africa Women will be telecast on the Sports 18 network. The match will also be available from streaming through the Jio Cinema app and website.
- July 07, 2024 16:59Stay Tuned!
Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the second T20I between India Women and South Africa Women being held at the MAC Stadium in Chennai. Stay Tuned for live scores and updates from the game.
