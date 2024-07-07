MagazineBuy Print

Live

India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: SA-W 131/4 in 16 overs

IND-W vs SA-W Live Score, 2nd T20I: Catch the score and updates from the second T20I between India Women and South Africa Women at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

Updated : Jul 07, 2024 20:46 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the second T20I between India Women and South Africa Women at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. 

  • July 07, 2024 20:45
    Last over is for Pooja Vastrakar

    Let’s see what she does here, she has got one wicket so far

  • July 07, 2024 20:44
    WICKET! Bosch b Shreyanka Patil 40(32) [4s-6] SA 164-5 in 19 overs

    Shreyanka goes round the wicket and gets Bosch!

  • July 07, 2024 20:41
    Harmanpreet has given the ball to Shreyanka for 19th over

    First ball FOUR. de Klerk puts it to deep mid-wicket. Another FOUR! Shreyanka in pressure now. A harsh wide given to the bowler! BOSCH ONLY WANTS BOUNDARIES! Another four. That’s fourth Boundary of the over. 

  • July 07, 2024 20:37
    SA 146/4 in 18 overs

    de Klerk plays it to covers for a single. Three singles in first three balls. Over wicket-keeper’s head, for two runs by Bosch. 7 runs in the over. Arunshati finishes her quota of overs.

  • July 07, 2024 20:31
    SA 139/4 in 17 overs

    Deepti might have taken Bosch’s catch here. Umpire review taken. The batter is safe here. Deepti has a goof economy till now, it’s not easy to hit her. She is bowling flat on stumps, four singles in the over. Straight down the ground from Bosch! That’s a FOUR. 8 runs in the over.

  • July 07, 2024 20:30
    SA 131/4 in 16 overs

    India has managed to put a brake on the scoreboard somehow. Two wickets in a good time.

  • July 07, 2024 20:29
    WICKET! Chloe Tryon c and b Radha Yadav 12(10) [4s-2]

    Tryon is looking for boundaries here. Radha gets her! A simple catch for her.

  • July 07, 2024 20:27
    Radha Yadav comes for 16th over and starts with a four

    Tryon puts it to backward square leg. Smart batting from Bosch! Finds a gap again. 10 runs in first four balls.

  • July 07, 2024 20:26
    SA 121/3 in 15 overs

    Reddy gets hit for a four by Tryon on a full wide delivery, 7 runs from the over.

  • July 07, 2024 20:23
    Arundhati Reddy with her third over

    Couple of singles towards long-on and square-leg from Bosch and Tryon.

  • July 07, 2024 20:22
    SA 114/3 in 14 overs

    A dot ball and a single to end a 4 run over.

  • July 07, 2024 20:20
    Tryon comes on the crease.

  • July 07, 2024 20:20
    WICKET! Tazmin Brits st Uma Chetry b Deepti Sharma 52(39) [4s-6 6s-1]

    Deepti sharma’s magic! A great stumping from the debutant Uma!

  • July 07, 2024 20:18
    Deepti Sharma is here for the 14th over!

    Bosch pushes it to long-on fir a single, next delivery, quicker through the air, another single. Deepti is bowling well here, SA batters in search of a big hit.

  • July 07, 2024 20:13
    SA 110/2 in 13 overs

    Arundhati comes to bowl, no disturbance due to rain as of now. That’s 50 for BRITS! Exceptional innings! A slower, full delivery from the bowler, Tazmin misses on a couple of occasions. Four from Bosch! A single to end the over.

  • July 07, 2024 20:10
    SA 102/2 in 12 overs

    Shreyanka with her third. Four!! Dropped short, Brits pull it through the gap in the legside for a boundary. Another tight over after conceding an early boundary. 100 up for SA!

    Slight rain dropping at the venue. 

  • July 07, 2024 20:05
    SA 95/2 in 11 overs

    Vastrakar with her third over. Four!! Full on the stumps, driven past a diving mid on to the boundary for four. Slower ball outside off, defended upppishly but falls short of cover. 

  • July 07, 2024 19:59
    SA 87/2 in 10 overs

    Radha returns. Six!! Brits steps down the track and lofts it over long on for six! Good comeback from Radha just four more runs conceded. 

  • July 07, 2024 19:54
    W
    SA 79/2 in 9 overs

    Deepti with her second. WICKET!! Kapp falls! Tries to loft one down the ground, can only hand a catch to Sajana and mid off. 

    Kapp c S Sajana b Deepti Sharma 20(14)

    Anneke Bosch in at 4. Four runs from the over.

  • July 07, 2024 19:50
    SA 75/1 in 8 overs

    Shreyanka Patil back into the attack. Brits pushes one to the offside and scampers across for a quick single. Dropped short, pulled to deep square leg for a single. Five runs from the over. 

  • July 07, 2024 19:46
    SA 70/1 in 7 overs

    Deepti into the attack. A few mistimed sweeps from the batters, no danger though as the leg side field is spread out. Five from the over. 

  • July 07, 2024 19:42
    SA 66/1 in 6 overs

    Radha Yadav into the attack. Four!! Tossed up, Kapp waits for it and lofts it straight down the ground for a boundary. Four!! Same ball, same result, lofted down the ground for another boundary. Kapp mistimes the lofted shot but it has just enough to beat the mid off fielder. 

  • July 07, 2024 19:37
    W
    SA 55/1 in 5 overs

    Vastrakar returns for her second. WICKET!! Short of a length on off stump, Wolvaardt guides it straight down the throat of the point fielder. 

    Wolvaardt c Radha Yadav b Vastrakar 22(12)

    Marizanne Kapp in at 3. Four!! Full on the stumps, Brits flicks it through midwicket for a boundary. Another one on the pads, flicked uppishly, just over the fielder at short mid wicket, Brits will get three. Four!! Lofted straight down the ground by Kapp to bring up the second boundary of the over. 

  • July 07, 2024 19:36
    In case you’re wondering

    Why was Tazmin Brits given not out despite being stumped in IND-W vs SA-W second T20I?

    South African batter Tazmin Brits was given not out after a stumping appeal in the second over while facing S. Sajana despite being well out of the crease.

  • July 07, 2024 19:35
    SA 43/0 in 4 overs.

    Relatively better over for India. 8 runs.

  • July 07, 2024 19:34
    4th over Shreyanka Patil comes, crowd cheers for her!

    First ball, Tazmin Brits goes for a four for this flat wide delivery. Three singles as Tazmin and Wolvaardt stitch a partnership. 

  • July 07, 2024 19:31
    SA 35/0 in 3 overs.

    Edged! But Wolvaardt finds two runs towards deep mid-wicket. 16 runs in the third over.

  • July 07, 2024 19:29
    Three back-to-back boundaries!

    Arundhati into the attack, four towards the third man on the first ball. Now Wolvaardt pushes it to the square of the wicket. Back-to back boundaries. Third one! Now it’s towards the mid-wicket. No mercy for Arundhati.

  • July 07, 2024 19:26
    SA 19/0 in 2 overs

    No ball and a four on a free hit. Another boundary on the last ball, a 13 run over for SA.

  • July 07, 2024 19:20
    4
    2nd over

    Sajana from the other end. Tossed up full, yorks Brits outside off. Four!! Full again, perfect length to drive and Brits places it perfectly to the right of mid off for a boundary. Brits steps down and is beaten in the flight. Uma makes no mistake behind the stumps and removes the bails in a flash. Given as a no-ball as she catches it in front of the stumps. 

  • July 07, 2024 19:15
    SA 6/0 in 1 over

    Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits walk out to the centre. Vastrakar with the new ball. 

    Short of a length on the body, pushed to deep fine for a couple. Two good stops in the offside circle from the Indian fielders, the second one hands Wolvaardt a single. The last ball is flicked through square leg for a couple. 

  • July 07, 2024 19:12
    Update!

    Play to start at 7:15pm without any loss of overs.

  • July 07, 2024 19:07
    Update - 7:05 pm

    Slight drizzle continues. Only the main area has been covered though, the outfield still open. Drizzle not very strong that suggests. Umpires having a chat in the middle. with closed umbrellas. 

  • July 07, 2024 19:01
    Here’s how the forecast looks for today!

    chennai weather .png

  • July 07, 2024 18:54
    Slight drizzle back at Chepauk
  • July 07, 2024 18:49
    Fantasy Dream 11 teams for IND-W and SA-W.

    IND-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction, Second T20I: India Women vs South Africa Women predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

    IND-W vs SA-W, 2nd T20I: Here are the predicted line-ups, fantasy teams, and squads for the India Women vs South Africa Women Second T20I match at Chennai.

  • July 07, 2024 18:39
    Playing XIs

    India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Uma Chetry(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, S Sajana, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav

    South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen, Eliz-mari Marx, Sinalo Jafta(w), Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

  • July 07, 2024 18:30
    Toss update

    India has won the toss and Harmanpreet Kaur opts to bowl first. 

    Wanted to bowl first looking at the conditions says Harman. Richa is not playing because of head injury she adds. Uma Chetry to make her debut. Three more changes says the skipper. 

    South Africa sticking with the same team. 

  • July 07, 2024 18:28
    Weather Update

    Despite the rain a short while back, looks like the covers have come off. 

  • July 07, 2024 18:14
    SA looks to seal the series in a must win game for India.

    India has won the one-off test match as well as the ODI series. SA-W won its first match in the tour in the last T20I match. It will look to continue winning while India has to win this match to have a shot at winning T20I series as well.

  • July 07, 2024 18:03
    India also announced its squad for the Asia Cup scheduled later this month.
  • July 07, 2024 17:51
    Predicted XI: IND-W vs SA-W for the 2nd T20I

    INDIA PREDICTED XI

    Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), S Sajana, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh

    SOUTH AFRICA PREDICTED XI

    Laura Wolvaardt(c), Sune Luus, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Eliz-mari Marx, Annerie Dercksen, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka

  • July 07, 2024 17:44
    Not a great sight from the MAC Stadium. Rain might spoil the fun.

  • July 07, 2024 17:31
    50th T20I for Mlaba: Nonkululeko Mlaba bowled the last over in the 1st T20I and took her team home.
  • July 07, 2024 17:19
    Preview: IND-W vs SA-W 2nd T20I at the MAC Stadium in Chennai.

    IND-W vs SA-W Second T20I: Focus on efficiency from the field as India Women looks to bounce back

    Come Sunday, both teams will clash again with the visitor hoping to seal the series while India will look to peg one back at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium here. 

  • July 07, 2024 17:09
    LIVE STREAMING INFO
    When will IND-W vs SA-W Second T20I match start?

    The second T20I match between India Women and South Africa Women will begin at 7 PM IST.

    What time will the toss take place for IND-W vs SA-W Second T20I match?

    The toss for the second T20I match between India Women and South Africa Women will take place at 6.30 PM IST.

    How to watch IND-W vs SA-W Second T20I match live on TV in India?

    The second T20I match between India Women and South Africa Women will be telecast on the Sports 18 network. The match will also be available from streaming through the Jio Cinema app and website.

  • July 07, 2024 16:59
    Stay Tuned!

    Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the second T20I between India Women and South Africa Women being held at the MAC Stadium in Chennai. Stay Tuned for live scores and updates from the game. 

