IND-W vs SA-W: Why was Tazmin Brits given not out despite being stumped in India Women vs South Africa Women second T20I?

The third umpire opined that the wicketkeeper Uma Chetry did not have the glove behind the stumps while effecting the stumping, this ruling it as a no-ball.

Published : Jul 07, 2024 19:28 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
South Africa Tazmin Brits plays a shot during the India vs South Africa women's T20 cricket match at MAC Stadium in Chennai. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/ The Hindu
South Africa Tazmin Brits plays a shot during the India vs South Africa women’s T20 cricket match at MAC Stadium in Chennai. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/ The Hindu
infoIcon

South Africa Tazmin Brits plays a shot during the India vs South Africa women’s T20 cricket match at MAC Stadium in Chennai. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/ The Hindu

South African batter Tazmin Brits was given not out after a stumping appeal in the second over while facing S. Sajana despite being well out of the crease.

The third umpire opined that the wicketkeeper Uma Chetry did not have the glove behind the stumps while effecting the stumping, this ruling it as a no-ball.

The MCC law 27.3 which deals with the position of wicket-keeper states, “The wicket-keeper shall remain wholly behind the wicket at the striker’s end from the moment the ball comes into play until a ball delivered by the bowler touches the bat or person of the striker or passes the wicket at the striker’s end or the striker attempts a run.”

“In the event of the wicket-keeper contravening this Law, the striker’s end umpire shall call and signal No ball as soon as applicable after the delivery of the ball” says the law.

Since a portion of Chetry’s gloves was ahead of the stumps when she grasped the delivery, and the ball did not make contact with the bat, she was in violation of the law and the ball was declared as a no-ball.

