WATCH: F1 movie starring Brad Pitt drops official teaser

The Formula One based movie starring Brad Pitt named F1 has dropped it official teaser and is set to be released in the summer of 2025.
The plot sees Pitt, who is 60 years old in real life, star as a former driver making a Formula One comeback alongside Damson Idris, who plays his rookie teammate, at the fictional APXGP team.
Pitt has been putting in laps on track with filming at tracks in Europe, the Middle East and Americas and with seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton offering advice as a co-producer.
The film is being made with the cooperation of teams and drivers and directed by Joseph Kosinski, whose “Top Gun: Maverick” grossed $1.49 billion worldwide, with Jerry Bruckheimer as producer.
It will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures in cinemas and IMAX.
F1 Movie official teaser:
