Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich LIVE score, RMA v BAY (2-2 Agg), UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg: Starting lineups, stats, prediction, streaming info

RMA vs BAY: Live score and updates from the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 semifinal second leg clash between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich from the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Updated : May 08, 2024 23:48 IST

Team Sportstar
Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich live score and match updates.
Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich live score and match updates. | Photo Credit: AFP
Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich live score and match updates. | Photo Credit: AFP

Catch Sportstar’s LIVE Coverage of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 semifinal second leg clash between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich from the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain. This is Karthik Mudaliar taking you the pre-match buildup and live updates from the clash.

  • May 08, 2024 23:47
    Where can you watch the Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Champions League 2023-24 semifinal second leg match in India?

    The Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Champions League 2023-24 semifinal second leg match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network.

    The match can also be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and Website. 

  • May 08, 2024 23:38
    Bayern is ahead on head-to-head stats!

    Real Madrid: 11

    Bayern Munich: 12

    Draws: 4

  • May 08, 2024 23:29
    Bayern’s starting 11!!
  • May 08, 2024 23:28
    Here’s how Real Madrid is set up tonight!
  • May 08, 2024 23:14
    Bayern Munich’s predicted lineup

    Neuer; Kimmich, Dier, De Ligt, Mazraoui; Goretzka, Laimer; Sane, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane

  • May 08, 2024 23:14
    Real Madrid’s predicted lineup

    Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Kroos; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr

  • May 08, 2024 23:04
    Match Preview!

    Champions League semifinal preview: Stage perfectly set as Madrid hosts Bayern after 2-2 draw in first leg

    Ancelotti said Tuesday he will stick to the plan of starting Lunin at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium even though Courtois had an assured performance in the 3-0 win over Cadiz on Saturday.

  • May 08, 2024 23:02
    Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE Coverage of the much-awaited semifinal second leg clash between Madrid and Bayern. Watch this space for all the build-up and updates from Santiago Bernabeu!

