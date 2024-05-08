Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich LIVE score, RMA v BAY (2-2 Agg), UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg: Starting lineups, stats, prediction, streaming info

- May 08, 2024 23:47Where can you watch the Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Champions League 2023-24 semifinal second leg match in India?
The Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Champions League 2023-24 semifinal second leg match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network.
The match can also be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and Website.
- May 08, 2024 23:38Bayern is ahead on head-to-head stats!
Real Madrid: 11
Bayern Munich: 12
Draws: 4
- May 08, 2024 23:29Bayern’s starting 11!!
- May 08, 2024 23:28Here’s how Real Madrid is set up tonight!
- May 08, 2024 23:14Bayern Munich’s predicted lineup
Neuer; Kimmich, Dier, De Ligt, Mazraoui; Goretzka, Laimer; Sane, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane
- May 08, 2024 23:14Real Madrid’s predicted lineup
Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Kroos; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr
- May 08, 2024 23:04Match Preview!
- May 08, 2024 23:02Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE Coverage of the much-awaited semifinal second leg clash between Madrid and Bayern. Watch this space for all the build-up and updates from Santiago Bernabeu!
