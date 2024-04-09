MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

HCA faces heat over non-payment of pending electricity bills

The ongoing dispute between the HCA and the TSSPDCL persists, with the HCA owing an outstanding electricity bill of Rs 1.64 crores.

Published : Apr 09, 2024 19:55 IST , Hyderabad - 2 MINS READ

V S Aravind
V.S. Aravind
File Photo: A view of the Uppal Cricket Stadium ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match.
File Photo: A view of the Uppal Cricket Stadium ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR
infoIcon

File Photo: A view of the Uppal Cricket Stadium ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

The ongoing dispute between the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) and the TSSPDCL (Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited) persists, with the HCA still owing an outstanding electricity bill of Rs 1.64 crores.

“The pending electricity bill is Rs 1.64 crores. The case was booked in 2015, and regarding that the surcharge is still pending. Due to this, we disconnected the service on April 4th evening. However, HCA contacted our management, and the supply was restored. The president of HCA met our PMD and got the approval for the pending amount in instalments,” said Ramudu Kuntala, superintendent of the Habsiguda Electricity Department.

The official further mentioned that the Telangana High Court has issued a statement in favour of the electricity board.

“Our case was pending in the High Court, and the judgement was in favour of the electricity department. We then wrote a letter to the management for further action and then issued an order to collect the amount from the consumer (HCA). We actually served a notice to the HCA in the month of February.”

HCA President Jagan Mohan Rao stated that the association intends to settle the pending bills in instalments. However, they haven’t been initiated yet.

READ | Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

“Had a discussion with TSSPDCL CMD Musharraf Faruqui regarding the electric bills payment issue of Uppal Cricket Stadium, 2015. Glad to share that our proposal was accepted, and steps are being taken to clear these nine-year-old issues. HCA will settle outstanding amounts in instalments,” Jagan had said earlier.

On Monday, the HCA was supposed to pay the first instalment, as per the electricity department’s directive. However, this did not occur, and with Tuesday being a holiday, the electricity board prepared to escalate the issue.

The State Government issued a directive to the Electricity Board officials to restore the power supply, disconnected on the eve of the IPL fixture between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium last Friday.

Earlier, a senior HCA official also suggested that the move by the Electricity Board could be due to the HCA’s reluctance to fulfil unreasonable demands for match tickets, which compounded the genuine issue of non-payment of dues.

As Sunrisers Hyderabad hosts Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 25, the HCA will need to find a solution to the non-payment of electricity bills within two weeks.

Related Topics

Hyderabad Cricket Association /

HCA /

Sunrisers Hyderabad /

Chennai Super Kings

Latest on Sportstar

  1. HCA faces heat over non-payment of pending electricity bills
    V.S. Aravind
  2. PBKS vs SRH Live Score IPL 2024: Arshdeep double strike dents Sunrisers
    Team Sportstar
  3. Amanda Ribas on doping suspension row: The break helped in preparations for UFC debut
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIDE Candidates 2024: Gallant Gukesh, plucky Praggnanandhaa and valiant Vidit impress in first four rounds
    Rakesh Rao
  5. Injured Carlos Alcaraz pulls out of Monte Carlo Masters for second straight season
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. HCA faces heat over non-payment of pending electricity bills
    V.S. Aravind
  2. PAK vs NZ: Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim recalled to Pakistan squad for New Zealand T20I series
    PTI
  3. Ranji Trophy heroics not celebrated as much as one-off IPL exploits
    Sunil Gavaskar
  4. Pakistan names Azhar Mahmood as head coach for New Zealand T20Is
    Team Sportstar
  5. England’s Harry Brook makes rapid century for Yorkshire on return to cricket
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. HCA faces heat over non-payment of pending electricity bills
    V.S. Aravind
  2. PBKS vs SRH Live Score IPL 2024: Arshdeep double strike dents Sunrisers
    Team Sportstar
  3. Amanda Ribas on doping suspension row: The break helped in preparations for UFC debut
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIDE Candidates 2024: Gallant Gukesh, plucky Praggnanandhaa and valiant Vidit impress in first four rounds
    Rakesh Rao
  5. Injured Carlos Alcaraz pulls out of Monte Carlo Masters for second straight season
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment