IPL 2024: Telangana Government intervenes in HCA power bills non-payment issue

On the eve of the IPL 2024 fixture between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings, power supply to the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium was cut due to non-payment of bills, an issue that needed intervention from the Telangana state government. 

Published : Apr 05, 2024 21:18 IST , HYDERABAD - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
File photo | The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad
File photo | The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
infoIcon

File photo | The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

Hyderabad Cricket Association avoided embarrassment after a State Government issued a directive to the Electricity Board officials to restore the power supply which was disconnected on the eve of the IPL fixture between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Friday.

According to a senior HCA official who spoke on the condition of anonymity, HCA found itself in a sticky situation when the power supply was cut off midway through the pre-match training sessions ahead of the SRH vs CSK fixture. The session went ahead on generator back-up.

“Yes, it was the State Government which saved the day (or rather the night) when they instructed the Electricity Board to ensure that the IPL match goes on as scheduled,” the official said. “This is not the first time the Board had disconnected the power supply due to the HCA not paying the pending dues (Rs 1.67 crores as mentioned in the latest notice issued to the HCA on February 20). We are determined to ensure this situation doesn’t arise in the future again,” he said.

The official also said that the Telangana State Government deemed that it would reflect badly if a big fixture in the IPL featuring the biggest franchises and former India captain M.S. Dhoni would bring disrepute to the board which prompted the initiative from its part to resolve the issue. The HCA has also been instructured to clear its dues with the Electricity Board.

