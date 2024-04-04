MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024: Power outage scare before SRH vs CSK in Hyderabad; No interruption in training sessions

The state Electricity Board disconnected the power supply at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium after the Hyderabad Cricket Association apparently failed to respond to a notice served to it on February 20.

Published : Apr 04, 2024 22:35 IST , Hyderabad - 1 MIN READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
FILE PHOTO: A bird-eye view of the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal in Hyderabad.
FILE PHOTO: A bird-eye view of the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: A bird-eye view of the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL/The Hindu

Electricity Board officials disconnected the power supply at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium here on Thursday, demanding payment of Rs 1.67 crores pending dues, ahead of the IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings.

This move by the Board comes in the wake of the Hyderabad Cricket Association apparently not responding to the notice served to it on February 20 in this regard.

However, there was no disruption in the training sessions of the two teams with the Chennai Super Kings completing its schedule late in the evening under lights and the floodlights were on thanks to the backup facility of generators.

ALSO READ | SRH vs CSK, IPL 2024: Focus on Dhoni as Chennai Super Kings takes on Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad

“We are hopeful of settling the issue amicably and see no threat to the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings tomorrow (Friday), “ an official said.

The official said that this is not the first time such a development has taken place, as the Board had resorted to such action before major matches, also hinting that the problem arose as there was an unreasonable demand for tickets for tomorrow’s match.

