Super Kings Academy launches two new centres in Guru Nanak College, Sri Ramachandra Medical College

Super Kings Academy is expanding with two more centres in Chennai at Sri Ramachandra Medical College, Porur and Guru Nanak College, Velachery, apart from the existing centre in Thoraipakkam.

The two new centres in Chennai will be operational from April 14.

Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad welcomed the two new centres, recalling the importance of academy cricket in his rise as a cricketer.

“It’s a pleasure to announce two new Super Kings Academies in Chennai,” Gaikwad said.

“I feel academy cricket is the base to start off your cricketing journey.

“That is the most important stage in a cricketer’s journey. It is very important to follow that process of just going out there, practising, making new friends, and new family, and getting to learn new things rather than just schooling stuff. More than school, that was one thing which I was very excited about – that every day after school I would be going to practice. I’m sure all the children in the Super Kings Academy will enjoy their time while also learning cricket,” Gaikwad added.

The Super Kings Academy at Sri Ramachandra will be a state-of-the-art facility with eight pitches (Eight turf, two AstroTurf and indoor) and floodlights.

The Super Kings Academy at Guru Nanak College will have two turf, three matting and three concrete pitches, along with floodlights.

Cricket coaching for boys and girls aged 6 to 23 will begin in April.

Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited CEO K.S. Viswanathan said “We’re excited to expand to new areas in Chennai, especially to centres known for cricket infrastructure at Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Guru Nanak College.

“While we have established centres across districts in Tamil Nadu, there has always been widespread interest in more centres in Chennai. With the two new additions, we are eager to take our quality infrastructure and coaching methodologies to different areas in the city. We are confident of tapping into and grooming the next generation of cricketers from across Chennai and Tamil Nadu.”