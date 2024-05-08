Camila Giorgi listed under ‘retired players’ on ITIA website

Italy’s Camila Giorgi retired from professional tennis on Tuesday, according to the official website of the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA).

World No. 116 Giorgi’s name appeared under the list of ‘Retired Players’ on the ITIA website with May 7, 2024 as the date of retirement. The 32-year-old Italian, however, has not made any announcement on her social media handles yet.

Giorgi, who reached a career-high ranking of 26 in 2018, last played at the Miami Open this year where she lost to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the round of 64. She has not signed up for Roland Garros.

Giorgi won four singles titles on the WTA Tour and also made the quarterfinals of Wimbledon in 2018, her best result at a Major.

In case Giorgi decides to return to tennis, she will have to make herself available for out-of-competition dope testing for at least six months prior to the sanctioned event for her comeback.