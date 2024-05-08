MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Murray to make return from injury at Geneva Open

Murray, who turns 37 later this month, rolled his ankle in the final set of his defeat by Czech Tomas Machac in the Miami Open in March and withdrew from the Monte Carlo Masters and Munich Open last month.

Published : May 08, 2024 14:28 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Andy Murray hopes to play at the French Open, which starts at Roland Garros on May 26
FILE PHOTO: Andy Murray hopes to play at the French Open, which starts at Roland Garros on May 26 | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Andy Murray hopes to play at the French Open, which starts at Roland Garros on May 26 | Photo Credit: Reuters

Briton Andy Murray will make his comeback from injury at this month’s Geneva Open after the former world number one was handed a wildcard by the organisers of the French Open tune-up event on Wednesday.

Murray, who turns 37 later this month, rolled his ankle in the final set of his defeat by Czech Tomas Machac in the Miami Open in March and withdrew from the Monte Carlo Masters and Munich Open last month.

The Scot opted not to undergo surgery and will now return in the May 18-25 tournament in Switzerland.

The three-times Grand Slam winner, who had hip resurfacing surgery in 2019, previously said he did not plan to “play much past this summer” but hoped to compete at another Olympics.

Murray had also said he hoped to play at the French Open, which starts at Roland Garros on May 26. Murray has not played in the tournament since 2020.

Wimbledon, where Murray has twice been champion, begins on July 1 and the Paris Games start later that month.

Related stories

Related Topics

Andy Murray /

Geneva Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Neeraj Chopra to take part in the 27th Federation Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  2. Murray to make return from injury at Geneva Open
    Reuters
  3. Renowned Korean coach working with elite Indian recurve archers and coaches in SAI
    Team Sportstar
  4. Brazil’s football federation suspends matches for three southern clubs because of flooding
    AP
  5. US long jump legend Lewis sees little scope for progression
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Murray to make return from injury at Geneva Open
    Reuters
  2. Gauff puts Paris Olympics in same bracket as Grand Slams
    Reuters
  3. Italian Open 2024: Badosa shows signs of her old form in first-round win over Andreeva
    AP
  4. Swiatek feeling the squeeze from crowded Masters calendar amidst Italian Open
    AFP
  5. Pegula unsure about French Open participation after struggle with illness and injury
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Neeraj Chopra to take part in the 27th Federation Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  2. Murray to make return from injury at Geneva Open
    Reuters
  3. Renowned Korean coach working with elite Indian recurve archers and coaches in SAI
    Team Sportstar
  4. Brazil’s football federation suspends matches for three southern clubs because of flooding
    AP
  5. US long jump legend Lewis sees little scope for progression
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment