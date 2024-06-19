Euro 2024 Group F points table: Turkey tops standings despite Portugal beating Czechia 2-1

Turkey takes top spot in Group F of Euro 2024 after beating Georgia 3-1 in the first match of Group F at the BVB Stadion Dortmund on Tuesday.

In the final game of matchday one, Youngster Francisco Conceicao snatched Portugal a last-gasp 2-1 win over the Czech Republic in its Group F opener on Tuesday just minutes after coming off the bench.

Turkey which has the same points as Portugal (3), takes the top spot due to superior goal difference..

Czechia and Georgia assumes the third and fourth spot respectively.

GROUP F TABLE