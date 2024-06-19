Turkey takes top spot in Group F of Euro 2024 after beating Georgia 3-1 in the first match of Group F at the BVB Stadion Dortmund on Tuesday.
In the final game of matchday one, Youngster Francisco Conceicao snatched Portugal a last-gasp 2-1 win over the Czech Republic in its Group F opener on Tuesday just minutes after coming off the bench.
ALSO READ | Conceicao nets stoppage-time winner as Portugal beats Czechia 2-1
Turkey which has the same points as Portugal (3), takes the top spot due to superior goal difference..
Czechia and Georgia assumes the third and fourth spot respectively.
GROUP F TABLE
|Team
|Points
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Turkey
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|Portugal
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Czechia
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|Georgia
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
Latest on Sportstar
- Euro 2024 Group F points table: Turkey tops standings despite Portugal beating Czechia 2-1
- Who is Francisco Conceicao, the scorer of the winning goal in Portugal vs Czechia at Euro 2024?
- Euro 2024: Why was Portugal’s goal ruled off-side with Cristiano Ronaldo at the centre of it?
- Euro 2024: Conceicao nets stoppage-time winner as Portugal beats Czechia 2-1
- POR 2-1 CZE Highlights, Euro 2024: Portugal capitalises on mistakes to edge past Czechia
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE