Euro 2024 Group F points table: Turkey tops standings despite Portugal beating Czechia 2-1

Turkey which has the same points as Portugal (3), takes the top spot due to a superior goal difference.

Published : Jun 19, 2024 03:05 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Turkey’s Arda Guler celebrates scoring its second goal.
Turkey's Arda Guler celebrates scoring its second goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Turkey’s Arda Guler celebrates scoring its second goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Turkey takes top spot in Group F of Euro 2024 after beating Georgia 3-1 in the first match of Group F at the BVB Stadion Dortmund on Tuesday.

In the final game of matchday one, Youngster Francisco Conceicao snatched Portugal a last-gasp 2-1 win over the Czech Republic in its Group F opener on Tuesday just minutes after coming off the bench.

ALSO READ | Conceicao nets stoppage-time winner as Portugal beats Czechia 2-1

Turkey which has the same points as Portugal (3), takes the top spot due to superior goal difference..

Czechia and Georgia assumes the third and fourth spot respectively.

GROUP F TABLE

Team Points Matches Played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD
Turkey 3 1 1 0 0 3 1 2
Portugal 3 1 1 0 0 2 1 1
Czechia 0 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1
Georgia 0 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2

