MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Gauff puts Paris Olympics in same bracket as Grand Slams

Coco Gauff says winning a medal at the Paris Games would be on a par with Grand Slam success for her this year.

Published : May 08, 2024 12:59 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Coco Gauff was denied the chance to compete at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 after testing positive for COVID.
Coco Gauff was denied the chance to compete at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 after testing positive for COVID. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Coco Gauff was denied the chance to compete at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 after testing positive for COVID. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Coco Gauff was denied the chance to compete at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 after testing positive for COVID and the American says winning a medal at the Paris Games would be on a par with Grand Slam success for her this year.

The 20-year-old is eager to make her Games debut when the tennis event gets underway on July 27 at Roland Garros, the same venue where she will bid for a second Grand Slam title at the French Open, which kicks off later this month.

“For me, the Olympics is a top priority. I’d say equal to the Grand Slams,” Gauff told reporters at the Italian Open.

“I wouldn’t put it above or below just because I’ve never played before. This is my first time.

READ | Swiatek feeling the squeeze from crowded Masters calendar amidst Italian Open

“Obviously, I always want to do well, try to get a medal. But the preparation is going to be interesting, because I’ve never done the grass to clay transition before.

“I’m not putting too much pressure on it because I really want to fully indulge in the experience. Hopefully I can have it multiple times in my lifetime. I’ll treat it as a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Gauff’s immediate focus is to prepare for the French Open, which begins on May 26, and the world number three said improving her serve could be key to collecting another Grand Slam title following last year’s U.S. Open triumph.

“I think for me it’s just serving better than I did last week, honestly,” added Gauff, who finished runner-up in the 2022 French Open runner-up.

“I feel the other parts of my game are improving. If I can work that through, I think it’ll set me up for a very good Roland Garros.”

Related Topics

Coco Gauff /

Grand Slam /

COVID-19 /

Roland Garros /

Paris Olympics /

Tokyo Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Gauff puts Paris Olympics in same bracket as Grand Slams
    Reuters
  2. India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses
    Ayon Sengupta
  3. Neeraj Chopra to take part in the 27th Federation Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  4. Brazil’s football federation suspends matches for three southern clubs because of flooding
    AP
  5. DC vs RR, IPL 2024: Fraser-McGurk goes ‘nuts’ after a jolt from Boult
    Pranay Rajiv
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Gauff puts Paris Olympics in same bracket as Grand Slams
    Reuters
  2. Italian Open 2024: Badosa shows signs of her old form in first-round win over Andreeva
    AP
  3. Swiatek feeling the squeeze from crowded Masters calendar amidst Italian Open
    AFP
  4. Pegula unsure about French Open participation after struggle with illness and injury
    Reuters
  5. Italian Open 2024: Rafael Nadal to make Rome return against qualifier
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Gauff puts Paris Olympics in same bracket as Grand Slams
    Reuters
  2. India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses
    Ayon Sengupta
  3. Neeraj Chopra to take part in the 27th Federation Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  4. Brazil’s football federation suspends matches for three southern clubs because of flooding
    AP
  5. DC vs RR, IPL 2024: Fraser-McGurk goes ‘nuts’ after a jolt from Boult
    Pranay Rajiv
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment