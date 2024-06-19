MagazineBuy Print

Who is Francisco Conceicao, the scorer of the winning goal in Portugal vs Czechia at Euro 2024? 

Francisco Conceicao scored a stoppage time winner to guide Portugal to a 2-1 win against Czechia in the 2024 European Championship in Leipzig in Germany.

Published : Jun 19, 2024 02:27 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Portugal’s Francisco Conceicao celebrates scoring their second goal with Pedro Neto.
Portugal’s Francisco Conceicao celebrates scoring their second goal with Pedro Neto. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Portugal's Francisco Conceicao celebrates scoring their second goal with Pedro Neto. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Francisco Conceicao scored a stoppage time winner to guide Portugal to a 2-1 win against Czechia in the 2024 European Championship in Leipzig in Germany.

Francisco came onto the pitch at the end of regulation time and scored within seconds of coming off the bench, becoming the ultimate super-sub for Roberto Martinez’s side. It was also his first senior international goal, which secured three crucial points for Portugal in the Group F clash.

He is the son of former Portugal international Sérgio Conceicão, who was the country’s hat-trick hero in the Euro 2000, against Germany. Having made his debut in March this year, Francisco stepped up when his team desperately needed a goal, maintaining his family;’s tradition of making the country proud through the beautiful game.

Conceição was born in Coimbra and started playing football under the influence of his brothers, Moises and Rodrigo, at Belenenses, before moving to Sporting’s academy in 2011 at the age of eight, spending six seasons at the club.

Sérgio spent his formative years at Porto after moving out of Sporting and was promoted to its senior team three years ago. He won the domestic double at the club,  Primeira Liga and Taça de Portugal, before moving to Netherlands, signing for Ajax, in 2022.

However, lack of game time on foreign soil saw him return to Porto, where he found his form back, scoring and creating eight goals each and winning the Taça de Portugal with the Dragons,

