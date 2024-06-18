Wimbledon 2024: Vondrousova opens grass court season with a win in Berlin

Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova started her grass-court season by defeating qualifier Rebeka Masarova 6-4, 6-3 in the opening round of the Berlin Ladies Open on Monday.
The fifth-seeded Vondrousova broke Masarova three times and completed her victory with a forehand winner. Vondrousova also beat the Spaniard to start the French Open.
The Czech will face Anna Kalinskaya in the second round.
Last year, Vondrousova became the first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon, beating 2022 runner-up Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 in the final.
