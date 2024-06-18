MagazineBuy Print

Wimbledon 2024: Vondrousova opens grass court season with a win in Berlin

The fifth-seeded Vondrousova broke Masarova three times and completed her victory with a forehand winner. Vondrousova also beat the Spaniard to start the French Open.

Jun 18, 2024 09:12 IST , BERLIN

AP
 Marketa Vondrousova in action during the French Open. (File Photo)
 Marketa Vondrousova in action during the French Open. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

 Marketa Vondrousova in action during the French Open. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: REUTERS

